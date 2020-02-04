Loretta Lynn's Former Tennessee Home is Up For Sale

A former Madison, Tennessee residence of Loretta Lynn and her husband Mooney was recently listed on real estate website Zillow.

The 1,820 square foot home was first built in 1955 and expanded in the early '80s. The mid-century ranch house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additional amenities include original wood floors, three-panel doors, pine cabinets, a vintage wall mural and a unique, tiled plant area in the den. There's also a full basement with semi-finished rooms and a one-car garage.

The home, located at 712 Barbara Dr., is listed at $349,900. It currently operates as an Air BNB that's conveniently located near downtown Nashville.

Jason Galaz of Exit Reality Elite writes that Lynn moved into the home in 1961 with help from Decca Records annd television and touring partners the Wilburn Brothers.

"It is said they hosted a house warming party and got their Opry friends to chip in to donate household items and appliances," Galaz adds. "Patsy Cline ordered curtains and ordered furniture to be made. Loretta and her husband, a mechanic had sold everything to get to Nashville from Washington state."

Lynn only lived in the house briefly. Her upward trajectory as a country star allowed her family to relocate in the spring of 1963 to a 1910-era farm house in Goodlettsville.

Read More: Loretta Lynn's Ranch Tells the Story of the Country Icon's Life

The Madison residence is not to be confused with the much larger Kingston Springs home Jake Owens bought from Lynn and put on the market in 2018.

The "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer eventually ended up in Hurricane Mills, the site of the Humpreys County, Tennessee getaway Loretta Lynn's Ranch. The ranch offers camping options as well as a museum covering Lynn's career and events throughout the year.

