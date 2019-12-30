You Can Spend the Night in Patsy Cline's Nashville Ranch House

If you're a fan of Patsy Cline, we have the ideal destination for you. You can now stay in the country music legend's historical dream house suite in Nashville, Tennessee.

Cline was the first country star to headline a tour in Las Vegas, which gave her the money to build her "dream home." The house has been converted into a VRBO rental in the Nashville suburb Goodlettsville. This would be the perfect way to make your trip to Music City a little more memorable. Where else would you get to sleep in the same house that belonged to a country legend?

Though the Country Music Hall of Fame member was only able to live in the house for a short time before her untimely death in a plane crash, it was apparently epic. Multiple iconic country stars would come over to play music in the home's Music Room including Johnny Cash, June Carter, Loretta Lynn and Brenda Lee.

The "Crazy" singer's former home is now an 800 square foot suite that is perfect for 2 guests (but can fit more upon request). In addition to the Music Room, there are two full-size beds, a bathroom, a full kitchen, a laundry room and a sitting area. One thing to note is that all items in the property belong to the owner and not the country star. All of her belongs are available for viewing at the Patsy Cline Museum in Nashville. The retro decor is reminiscent of the time period Patsy actually lived in the home, and it is incredibly picturesque. There's even a mural that honors Cline's 1963 hit "Sweet Dreams," one of her last songs.

Pictures of Cline adorn the walls of the quaint property.

Nods to Cline even extend to this cheerful little kitchen area.

How picturesque is this seating area? It really does feel like you stepped back in time.