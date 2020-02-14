See Inside 'Singing Cowboy' Gene Autry's $8.25 Million California Ranch Home

A former home of Gene Autry which has been maintained by his widow Jackie in the 21 years since the singing cowboy legend's death has hit the market in Palm Springs, California with a price tag of over $8.2 million.

Per its Realtor listing, the 13,461 square foot main house has seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms.

The site further describes the property and the Moroccan-style main home as featuring "five fireplaces, hard wood floors, walls of French doors and meticulously maintained coffered carved ceilings, all surrounding the expansive central courtyard, which features a glass mosaic tiled pool/spa and spectacular mountain views."

What's been dubbed as "Rancho Autry" even has the old-school Hollywood tennis court, swimming pool and sauna amenities we all learned about from Jethro Bodine and the Beverly Hillbillies.

Over the years, Jackie Autry made the home and property in the Old Las Palmas district more ecologically friendly through such added amenities as solar panels, artificial turf and drought-resistant plants.

The home dates back to 1927 and was first owned by legendary meteorologist Irving Krick. The Autry family purchased the property from TV producer Glen Larson for $2 million in 1997. Gene wasn't exactly running the Los Angeles Angels baseball team from a home office on the property that late in his life, but it still has ties to one of the silver screen's greatest cowboys.

Louise Hampton of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Properties says the sale became a possibility after Jackie Autry, age 78, found a much smaller living space.

"(The buyer is) going to be a celebrity, somebody who's really intent on privacy. It may be a family compound," Hampton told realtor.com (as quoted by the Sacramento Bee), adding that Autry "does not want it turned into a vacation rental."