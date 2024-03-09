It doesn't get much more personal than that.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood officially opened their Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk in downtown Nashville this week (March 7). The bar and menu features the personal touches of Brooks and Yearwood, and one particular item on the menu will take fans back to the couple's December 2005 wedding.

The restaurant menu features the exact cake Brooks and Yearwood served on their wedding day. If that wasn't special enough, the recipe comes from Yearwood's late mother, Gwen Yearwood.

"This was my mom's recipe," she told "Good Morning America" on the morning of the bar opening. "It's a sour cream pound cake with just a decorative frosting, and it's a piece of history for us."

The dessert is called "G&T's Wedding Cake" on the menu; it doesn't get much more personal than that.

"It brings my mom back into the kitchen, too," Yearwood says of the cake.

Yearwood — who has authored four cookbooks and hosts her cooking show "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" — created the menu for the new establishment. The offerings also include Trisha's Veggie Burger, the Backyard Burger, Mama's Meatloaf and Gwen's Fried Chicken.

Friends in Low Places boasts 54, 175 square feet and multiple floors on Nashville's famous Broadway strip. Brooks and Yearwood also released a docuseries, "Friends in Low Places: Building the Oasis," on Amazon Prime. The series details the construction and completion of the venue.

"The money and hours I put into redeveloping [411 Broadway] will be reflected when [Friends In Low Places] is still here, 20 years later," Brooks said at the opening, according to The Tennessean. "It still represents how I personally gave my best shot — beyond just giving my name — to this building. I will always be that person who wants, anytime a fan [interacts with me or my brand] to know that I am them and they are me. Being one and the same with my fans and the patrons of this space."

