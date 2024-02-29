Docuseries About Garth Brooks' Nashville Bar is Coming to Amazon Prime Video

On Black Friday of 2023, Garth Brooks played the first-ever live set at his Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk, which got streamed live on Amazon's Prime Video. Next Thursday (March 7), the downtown Nashville bar, restaurant and venue will open its doors for good, starting with a launch party.

Also on March 7, Prime Video will debut "Friends in Low Places: Building the Oasis," a six-part docuseries about how the bar came to be.

"Paying tribute to his roots, Garth enlists the help of his friends, day-one tour team and an all-star hospitality group to open the epic, four-story bar on Lower Broadway. This is a labor of love and his thank you to the community of Music City," the series' description reads.

Per Deadline, the friends highlighted include Strategic Hospitality's Jenny Deathride Bratt and Camille Tambunting as well as Nashville nightlife and culinary movers and shakers Benjamin and Max Goldberg.

"This was so much more than I bargained for! With that said, what we have built is far more than just a business," Brooks shared in a statement. "This is by far, the craziest ride I have ever been on."

"We started down this road fueled by passion, dedication and a shared vision," added Trisha Yearwood, Brooks' spouse and the inspiration behind the chicken tenders and other menu items. "I'm really proud of the team that has built the Friends Bar and Honky Tonk. We are excited to share the culmination of everyone's efforts. It's even bigger than we dreamed!"

Brooks further explains his vision for the establishment in a teaser video.

"When you walk into Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk you're in that stadium show, you're at that dive bar," he said. "Try and remember, at the Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk, there's the construction of it, but there's also the building of the entertainment. That's what a bar and honky-tonk is... At the same time, these people that come to a Garth Brooks spot, they expect what they see at a Garth Brooks concert, and so you bring in the best of the best, which also happens to be that family that you've been touring the world with for the last three decades."