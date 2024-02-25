Garth Brooks Will Serve This Trisha Yearwood Specialty at His Nashville Bar

Garth Brooks' Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk will celebrate its grand opening on March 7. During Tuesday's (Feb. 20) episode of Brooks' "Inside Studio G" livestream series, he revealed a few food menu items that are straight from the kitchen of someone near and dear to his heart.

"If you don't come to Friends in Low Places for the cold beer and the honky tonk and music, Trisha Yearwood's food is there," Brooks said. "That's pretty cool, man."

Foods mentioned by Brooks included Yearwood's burger as well as both steak and shoestring fries. He sounded even more hungry for the chicken tenders which someone off camera lauded as "the best in town."

"Hats off to her," Brooks said, adding that his staff went through "a thousand different renditions of chicken tenders" before landing on something "fabulous."

No word on whether or not the triple chocolate cake Brooks made for Yearwood's birthday back in September made it onto the dessert menu.

Yearwood is a cook book author and a Food Network personality.

Brooks' Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk will be the latest country star-branded bar on Nashville's Lower Broadway strip. There's already spots bearing the names of Alan Jackson, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert and others. Additional names with bars on the way include Eric Church and Jon Bon Jovi.

After hearing Travis Kelce's rendition of the song "Friends in Low Places" at the Chief's Super Bowl victory parade, Brooks invited the NFL star to the grand opening.

"I'll send a plane if you want and come and get another shot at the title. If you want to come sing that, I'll send a plane," Brooks said on "Inside Studio G." "You can come by yourself or bring your brother or your gang, whatever you want to do. The plane holds 11, just remember that. So, yes, I'll be happy to send this invite out to you if you want to try a little 'Friends in Low Places' in Friends in Low Places."