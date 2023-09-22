Garth Brooks knew Trisha Yearwood's 59th birthday was coming on Tuesday (Sept. 19), so he baked a cake.

A photo of the couple posted on Instagram by Brooks shows Yearwood holding dessert after someone claimed the first piece.

"Join us in wishing a HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the Queen," read the caption of a separate carousel. "To the woman who brings inspiration, comfort, kindness and love into our hearts every day of the year, today we celebrate YOU!" the caption read. "The world is a better place with you in it —and country music and what's on our tables wouldn't be the same without you!!!"

In a Facebook Live video, Brooks explained that for the first time, he showed his love for Yearwood in the kitchen. It's a triple chocolate cake — the chip border must count as one-third — with peanut butter frosting.

"I live with a chef. I got some tips," Brooks said. "It wasn't good, trust me. It was pretty hideous, pretty horrible. But... we'll see if she likes it."

Yearwood entered the video singing "happy birthday to me" while toting the cake.

"I'm very impressed [by the cake]," she said. "Very impressed... It's really sweet. It's probably the sweetest gift you've ever given me for my birthday, and you've given me some pretty great things."

"I will tell you this — my buddies all said, 'Is it any good?'" Brooks added. "I said, 'It doesn't matter, she's going to give me points for trying.' I've never baked a cake before."

The couple hammed it up as usual, with Brooks slipping in a "you really take the cake" joke.

Brooks and Yearwood wed in 2006. Back in June, Brooks revealed that he declined Yearwood's offer to legally change her name to Trisha Brooks.

"Jack Yearwood had two daughters: That Yearwood name is Trisha. I'd be fine changing my name to Yearwood," Brooks said. "Tradition doesn't count here. What counts is when you have two celebrities, don't have one swallow the other."