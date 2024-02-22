Here’s How Much Travis Kelce Spent on Taylor Swift's Valentine’s Day Gifts

Travis Kelce spared no expense for his first Valentine's Day with Taylor Swift.

Like many of us, Swift received roses. The Sun reported that Kelce spent $2,100 on two separate Venus Et Fleur's eternity roses arrangements that came in a Parisian-inspired hat box.

Unlike most Valentine's Day bouquets, this one's a long-term investment.

"When cared for properly, your luxury eternity arrangement can last up to a year with minimal effort, no watering and no maintenance," the product description reads.

Swift received much more permanent flower, as well. She reportedly was gifted a $3,090 Daum eternal crystal rose. Per its product description, the carved crystal rosebud sits atop a 24-carat gold stem.

According to Page Six, Swift also received quite the clothing haul. Ahead of her ongoing Eras Tour's European dates, the "Anti-Hero" singer-songwriter was gifted a black leather Dior D-Dream beret that goes for $1,050, a wide-brimmed Celine Tiomphe hat that retails at $1,100, a Hermès Chevaux Dechaines scarf with a price tag of $1,300 and an emerald green Bottega Venet Medium Andiamo purse that's valued at $5,100.

Kelce spent $5,190 on flowers alone. Add Kelce's $8,550 clothing shopping spree, and you've got a gift haul for Swift that's worth at least $15,840 before any sales taxes or shipping and handling costs.

No word on what Kelce may have received on Feb. 14. We do know that he's been in Australia with Swift, spending time hanging out in her $25,000 per night hotel suite in Sydney and meeting koalas at the zoo.

A surefire Pro Football Hall of Famer, Kelce is fresh off winning the third championship ring of his career. Swift was in attendance on Feb. 11 when Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs topped the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.