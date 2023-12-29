Amazon Prime Video Is Making a Major Change to Its Services in January

You may have to cough up more money for the popular streaming service in 2024.

If you've been enjoying Amazon Prime Video, then brace yourself—ads will soon appear during your favorite shows. And, yes, getting rid of them will cost extra.

The streaming service is set to introduce commercials into its shows and movies starting January 29, aligning itself with other streaming services that offer various subscription levels. The company emailed customers about the change, describing the addition of "limited advertisements" as a strategy to sustain and enhance content investment. They assured users of significantly fewer ads compared to linear TV and other streaming services, emphasizing no required actions or changes to current Prime membership fees.

"We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers," Prime said. "No action is required from you, and there is no change to the current price of your Prime membership."

This move, initially announced in September, didn't specify the rollout date until now.

For Prime members preferring an ad-free experience, an extra $2.99 per month will be charged in the U.S., starting January 29, with a sign-up option provided in the email. International pricing and availability for the ad-free service will be announced later, although ads will start in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada simultaneously on January 29, followed by other countries.

Content that is rented or purchased on Amazon Prime will remain ad-free. Live events, including sports, which already have ads, will continue as they are.

As for the broader market, Amazon Prime Video joins the ranks of Netflix, Disney+, and other services in integrating ads into their platforms. Disney+ and Netflix charge higher fees for their ad-free versions, while other services like Peacock and Hulu offer both ad-supported and ad-free subscriptions. Apple TV+ stands out as the only major platform with a strictly subscription-based model without ads.

Amazon Prime Video has a number of highly anticipated originals coming down the pipeline in 2024. The lineup includes Expats, a drama starring Nicole Kidman, and Mr. and Mrs. Smith, a series reboot of the steamy action flick that introduced the world to Brangelina back in 2005.