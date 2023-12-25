Watch Nicole Kidman Deliver a Heart-Rending Monologue in the New Trailer for 'Expats'

Prime Video is gearing up to take audiences on a riveting journey through the lives of a privileged expat community with its latest offering, "Expats." The six-part limited series, graced by Nicole Kidman's compelling performance, is set to premiere on Jan. 26, 2024, and promises to be a deep dive into the complexities of privilege, identity, and the human condition.

The recently released trailer provides a tantalizing glimpse into the world of "Expats," revealing a tapestry of emotionally charged narratives set against the backdrop of 2014's Hong Kong. Kidman, embodying the character of Margaret, delivers a haunting monologue that captures the essence of the series: a yearning for anonymity and an escape from the shackles of personal tragedy. This sets the tone for a series that delves into the lives of three American women whose fates are intertwined by a sudden family catastrophe.

Watch the trailer below.

Per Deadline, "Expats" is drawn from the pages of Janice Y.K. Lee's bestselling novel, "The Expatriates," and is brought to the screen by the deft hands of Lulu Wang, acclaimed for her directorial work in "The Farewell." Wang's involvement as director and showrunner promises a sensitive yet unflinching look at the internal landscapes of her characters.

Joining Kidman in leading roles are Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Yoo, portraying characters Hilary and Mercy, respectively. Their lives, along with Kidman's Margaret, intersect in a narrative that explores the blurred lines between victimhood and culpability. Brian Tee and Jack Huston complete the central cast as Clarke and David, the husbands of Margaret and Hilary.

"Expats" has been a hot topic even during production, stirring conversation with its on-location filming amidst Hong Kong's political unrest and the controversy over Kidman's quarantine exemption. These off-screen narratives add a layer of real-world tension to the series' exploration of an expatriate life.

The series will unfold on a weekly cadence, following the dual-episode premiere, culminating in a finale set for Feb. 23.

