Trisha Yearwood, Don Henley Reunite for '90s Classic at 'Austin City Limits' Hall of Fame Induction

Trisha Yearwood was inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame in a special that aired on PBS on Saturday, March 2. Eagles co-founder Don Henley took on the duty of inducting Yearwood into the Hall of Fame, but the country singer couldn't let the night pass without performing a song Henley.

"I can't imagine being on this stage and being honored by Don Henley and not asking him if he would come up here and help me finish my portion of the show," she said during the special.

After remarking on their long friendship, Yearwood and Henley launched into the country singer's 1992 single, "Walkaway Joe." The memorable song — which appears on her Hearts in Armor album — features Henley on background vocals, and the two shared a live rendition with the "Austin City Limits" audience.

The two still sound identical to the original recording as they sing the song more than 30 years after its initial release. Watch below:

"Walkaway Joe" is one of Yearwood's essential hits. It peaked at No. 2 on the Country chart, and it was nominated for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female at the 1994 Grammy Awards. The song has been heavily covered throughout the years, and Yearwood has performed it with husband Garth Brooks as well as with Babyface for a "CMT Crossroads" episode.

Henley isn't the only familiar face involved in the classic song. The music video for "Walkaway Joe" stars a young Matthew McConaughey. He earned the acting gig (one of his first) while still a student at the University of Texas.

The Austin City Limits Hall of Fame honors the artists who have helped make "ACL" the longest-running music series on television. Country stars Jo Dee Messina, Ronnie Dunn, Brothers Osborne and Brandy Clark also performed on the special honoring Yearwood. "Austin City Limits 9th Annual Hall of Fame Honors Trisha Yearwood" is available to stream on PBS.org.

