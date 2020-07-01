Don Henley + Sharon Summerall: Inside Their 25-Year Love Story

Founding member and lead vocalist of the rock group The Eagles, Don Hugh Henley, is one of the most successful musicians in history. The Grammy Award winner is estimated to be one of the wealthiest drummers in the world, with a net worth of $200 million, but that didn't mean that finding love was easy. The rocker went through a few notable ladies before settling down with his longtime love, Sharon Summerall.

In the mid-70s, Don Henley was attached to jewelry designer Loree Rodkin. They apparently had a significant breakup that inspired a couple of the Eagles hit songs, "Wasted Time" and parts of "Hotel California."

Henley was then attached to the frontwoman of another rock band, Stevie Nicks from Fleetwood Mac. The couple dated for around two years. In a 2014 interview with Billboard, Nicks confirmed that she was once pregnant with Henley's baby. The pregnancy partially inspired the Fleetwood Mac song "Sara."

"Had I married Don and had that baby, and had she been a girl, I would have named her Sara. But there was another woman in my life named Sara, who shortly after that became Mick's wife, Sara Fleetwood," Nicks told Billboard.

Following his relationship with Nicks, Henley dated actress Lois Chiles who starred in the 1979 Roger Moore James Bond film Moonraker. Chiles told the Houston Chronicle that although they loved each other, the relationship just wasn't meant to be and it ended after three years.

"It wasn't working out, even though we loved each other very, very much," Chiles said. "It was just one of those things. I couldn't be who he needed me to be, and he couldn't be who I needed him to be. We had a great deal of love and respect for each other, and it was very difficult."

Henley's last serious relationship before meeting his wife was with Battlestar Galactica actress Maren Jensen. He even dedicated his first solo album, I Can't Stand Still, to her. Jensen appeared in Henley's music video for "Not Enough Love In the World" in 1985. Though they were engaged, the couple called in quits in 1986, but Jensen still helped her ex start a non-profit in the early '90s, The Walden Woods Project.

When Henley met former model Sharon Summerall in 1993, he knew he had finally found the right person and was officially ready to settle down. The couple married in 1995 with a star-studded wedding attended by Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Billy Joel, John Fogerty, Jackson Browne, Sheryl Crow, Glenn Frey and Tony Bennett. An attendee even said that the wedding was basically "a rock-and-roll hall of fame."

The couple welcomed three children together -- Annabel, Julia and Will Henley. They decided that they wanted to raise their kids away from the craziness of Los Angeles and relocated to Dallas, Texas, where they are currently still based.

