The Eagles Beat Out Michael Jackson For Best-Selling Album Of All Time

The Eagles made history once again in 2018. In August of 2018, The Associated Press reported that their record, Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975, had been certified 38x Platinum. According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), this puts the record above Michael Jackson's iconic record Thriller, which has gone 33x Platinum.

This wasn't the first time that the Eagles' record made it to this coveted ranking. Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 actually spent almost 10 years as the best-selling record in history before Michael Jackson's Thriller took over the number one ranking again after Jackson's passing in 2009.

Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 features the band's most iconic hits, including "Take It Easy," "Heartache Tonight," "Lyin' Eyes," "Desperado," "Take It To The Limit" and "Tequila Sunrise."

The Eagles' 1977 album Hotel California is also at 26x Platinum, which also makes it the third best-selling album of all time. It's an impressive feat for a band who is still touring, even after 47 years and the passing of founding member Glenn Frey.

"We are grateful for our families, our management, our crew, the people at radio and, most of all, the loyal fans who have stuck with us through the ups and downs of 46 years. It's been quite a ride," band member Don Henley said in a statement.

The Eagles, featuring Vince Gill and Glenn Frey's son Deacon, will kick off their Hotel California tour in February. The band will play the massively successful album, Hotel California, live in its entirety for each tour date. The group will stop in several cities, including New York, Dallas and Denver before wrapping up in Inglewood, California on April 24. You can find a full list of tour dates here.

This article was originally published in 2018.

