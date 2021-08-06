These Roles Prove Faith Hill Has The Acting Chops to Star in the 'Yellowstone' Prequel

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are not only two of the biggest country stars in Nashville, but one of our favorite celebrity couples out there. Over the years, the two have supported each other at the Grammy Awards, through chart-topping songs on the Billboard charts, while raising three daughters, and even during side projects in the entertainment world.

McGraw might initially seem like the one you'd associate more with Hollywood. He's appeared in a ton of films like Friday Night Lights, The Blind Side, Country Strong and more. But his wife also has more to offer the world than country music and has experimented with acting herself. We know she has the voice of an angel from her hit country songs like "This Kiss," "Breathe" and "Mississippi Girl," but it's also fun seeing her try new things.

To celebrate Hill's exciting casting in the new Yellowstone spinoff series, we've rounded up all of her confirmed acting roles to date that prove she's officially ready for a big starring role in front of the camera.

Touched by an Angel

In the late '90s after the Mississippi native hit it big in Tennessee, Hill made her TV debut appearing in a two-part episode of Touched by an Angel. In season 4 episode 1, "The Road Home, Part 1," Hill plays the character, Karen Lamar. Richard Thomas from The Waltons also guest stars as a man who accidentally kills two people in a car wreck and keeps it to himself.

Promised Land

The second part of the story from "The Road Home" is wrapped up on the Touched by an Angel spinoff Promised Land as the first episode of the second season.

The Stepford Wives

Nicole Kidman starred in this 2004 remake that follows the bizarre story of the picture-perfect neighborhood of Stepford where not everything is as it seems. Hill appears as one of her neighbors, Sarah Sunderson, who almost seems robotic she's so perfect.

Dixieland

Chris Zylka stars in this drama as an ex-con who returns home to his dead-end town after serving time. Hill stars as his mother, Arletta, and Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough co-stars as his love interest. This 2017 film is a little rougher around the edges than anything Hill had done before and really proved that she had the acting chops to take on more than just appearances here and there.

Y: 1883

News of a Yellowstone prequel came earlier this year during the Super Bowl but the exciting casting news has Yellowstone fans over the moon. For the first time on screen, McGraw and Hill will be starring as husband and wife. Do we have creator Taylor Sheridan to thank for this amazing idea?! They will be playing the heads of the Dutton family who first settle down on the Montana land that Kevin Costner is so careful to protect on his popular Paramount Network series. Oscar nominee Sam Elliott has also signed on the spinoff to play a Texas cowboy named Shea Brennan...could it get any better?

The country superstar shared the exciting news on social media this week and it looks like she's just as excited as we are.

"Finally the day has come when I get to share some exciting news with you! I will be playing Margaret Dutton, the original matriarch of the Dutton family in the Yellowstone prequel 1883. Just wait, you have never seen anything like this!"

