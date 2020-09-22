Eric Church Honors Johnny Cash's 'Ragged Old Flag' at 2020 ACM Awards

Watch Eric's performance of "Ragged Old Flag" by Johnny Cash and "Stick That In Your Country Song" live from the 55th ACM - Academy of Country Music Awards. #ACMawards Posted by Eric Church on Thursday, September 17, 2020

For his 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM Awards) performance, Entertainer of the Year nominee Eric Church preceded "Stick That in Your Country Song" with a homage to Johnny Cash's timeless (and timely) narration of "Ragged Old Flag."

The crowdless Grand Ole Opry House, limited to essential workers because of COVID-19, felt even more like sacred ground as Cash's poem about the American flag built anticipation for Church's musical challenge of the Nashville status quo.

When it came time for Church to perform his own song, he delivered the goods. As usual, so did his backup singer, Joanna Cotten.

It was a special moment in a night filled with special performances by Mickey Guyton, Taylor Swift, Tenille Townes, Gabby Barrett, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Kane Brown, Morgan Wallen, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini, Tim McGraw, Trisha Yearwood and others.

As for Church's Entertainer of the Year award bid, he lost out to co-winners Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood.

Read More: See Miranda Lambert + Her Fellow 'Bluebird' Songwriters Perform at the Bluebird Cafe

This year's CBS broadcast aired on Sept. 16. It took place in Nashville for the first time ever, with performances hosted at the Ryman Auditorium, the Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry House.

"Ragged Old Flag" Lyrics

I walked through a county courthouse square

On a park bench an old man was sitting there

I said, your old courthouse is kinda run down

He said, naw, it'll do for our little town

I said, your old flagpole has leaned a little bit

And that's a ragged old flag you got hanging on it

He said, have a seat, and I sat down

Is this the first time you've been to our little town?

I said, I think it is

He said, I don't like to brag

But we're kinda proud of that ragged old flag

You see, we got a little hole in that flag there when

Washington took it across the Delaware

And it got powder-burned the night Francis Scott Key

Sat watching it writing say can you see

And it got a bad rip in New Orleans

With Packingham and Jackson tuggin' at its seams

And it almost fell at the Alamo

Beside the texas flag, but she waved on though

She got cut with a sword at Chancellorsville

And she got cut again at Shiloh Hill

There was Robert E. Lee, Beauregard, and Bragg

And the south wind blew hard on that ragged old flag

On Flanders field in World War one

She got a big hole from a Bertha gun

She turned blood red in World War Two

She hung limp and low a time or two

She was in Korea and Vietnam

She went where she was sent by Uncle Sam

She waved from our ships upon the Briny foam

And now they've about quit waving her back here at home

In her own good land here she's been abused

She's been burned, dishonored, denied, and refused

And the government for which she stands

Is scandalized throughout the land

And she's getting threadbare and wearing thin

But she's in good shape for the shape she's in

'Cause she's been through the fire before

And I believe she can take a whole lot more

So we raise her up every morning

We take her down every night

We don't let her touch the ground and we fold her up right

On second thought, I do like to brag

'Cause I'm mighty proud of that ragged old flag

Now Watch: The Evolution of Blake Shelton