Country singer Morgan Wallen faces public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges following his Saturday night (May 23) arrest at Kid Rock's downtown Nashville bar.

Per Nashville's WKRN, "officers observed security guards for the establishment remove the 27-year-old around 11 p.m. due to him being disorderly by kicking glass items inside. Officers said they gave Wallen several opportunities to walk away with his friends, but he refused."

Police also witnessed Wallen get into verbal fights with passersby on Lower Broadway after he exited Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse.

"Officers gave (Wallen) several opportunities to walk away with his friends, but he refused," Wallen's arrest warrant states.

WKRN reports that Wallen was released from jail on a $500 bond shortly after his arrest.

JUST IN: Metro police have released the booking photo for country singer Morgan Wallen. He was arrested Saturday night on charges of public intoxication & disorderly conduct following an incident at Kid Rock's Honky Tonk. https://t.co/TSih2P7hbi pic.twitter.com/Fsm1gu6e4F — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) May 26, 2020

Wallen took to Twitter the following day to address the incident.

"I went out downtown last night with a few old friends," he says. "After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other. We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected."

Wallen also thanked the local authorities involved in his Memorial Day weekend arrest for "being so professional and doing their job with class."

The Tennessean reports that Wallen will appear in court in July for both misdemeanor charges.

Wallen's hits include "Chasin' You," which currently sits atop Billboard's Country Airplay chart, plus the Florida Georgia Line collaboration "Up Down" and "Whiskey Glasses." The 27-year-old Tennessee native was a contestant on The Voice in 2014 and has since wrote songs for Jason Aldean and Kane Brown.

Kid Rock's bar is among the downtown Nashville establishments slowly returning to business as usual after being shut down temporarily due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) restrictions.

