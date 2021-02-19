Eddie Cibrian and Katharine McPhee Co-star In New Netflix Series 'Country Comfort'

Netflix just can't be stopped with their new content. From Sweet Magnolias to Firefly Lane, it seems like they are on fire with feel-good family shows. The streaming platform has ordered a 10-episode first season for their new musical show, Country Comfort. The multi-camera comedy will star Eddie Cibrian as a single dad and rugged cowboy, Beau, and Katharine McPhee co-stars as an aspiring country singer, Bailey. Cibrian is well known for being the real-life husband of LeAnn Rimes who also made a surprise appearance in the show's new trailer. We aren't sure what role she will play on the new show, but we're excited to see the husband and wife on-screen together.

When everything falls apart for Bailey as she's pursuing stardom as a professional singer, she finds herself in a new gig as the nanny for Beau's five children, despite having absolutely no experience with children. The American Idol alum gets to show off her impressive pipes, which we previously saw in NBC's Smash, in the new sitcom. As we've seen from the first look in the trailer, Bailey seems to find the band she's been looking for with Beau's musically talented children played by Ricardo Hurtado, Jamie Martin Mann, Pyper Braun, Shiloh Verrico and Griffin McIntyre.

The show comes from creator Caryn Lucas, who was the executive producer behind The Nanny. The sneak peek has already been getting comparisons to The Sound of Music...but with a young country singer leading the family band instead of a nun. Similar to Maria Von Trapp, Bailey will become a mother figure to Beau's children and perhaps find romance in the process? Janet Varney and Eric Balfour co-star in the new series which premieres on Netflix on Friday, March 19.