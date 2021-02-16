Who is Johnny on 'Firefly Lane'? Meet Ben Lawson

There's a reason that Firefly Lane is one of the most popular new series to hit Netflix. The show follows the decades-long friendship of Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey, based on the bestselling novel by Kristin Hannah. Starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as the female leads, the show has not only been captivating audiences following along with their friendship, but it's safe to say we've all been huge fans of the main man in their lives, Johnny Ryan, played by Ben Lawson. If the actor looks familiar to you, that's probably because you've easily seen him before on another hit show. But most importantly, yes, the Australian accent is real.

The Brisbane, Australia native is known for launching his career on the soap opera Neighbours before he officially moved over to American TV. He's recognizable for his roles on Covert Affairs, Doubt, season 2 of Designated Survivor, 13 Reasons Why, Grimm, Secrets & Lies, Ghostly Encounters, Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, Modern Family, The Good Place, and Dolly Parton's Heartstrings. The Australian actor has also appeared in numerous films including No Strings Attached and Bombshell in which he portrayed Lachlan Murdoch opposite his real-life brother, Josh, who portrayed James Murdoch.

But lately, the Aussie is really getting recognized for playing Johnny in his popular new Netflix series. He has incredible chemistry with his two lovely co-stars which makes their love triangle that much more dramatic to watch.

Maggie Freeman, showrunner of Firefly Lane, explained to Entertainment Weekly why she decided to let Lawson keep his original accent on the TV show.

"Ben was cool with doing either an American or his Australian accent. I sort of felt like, man, that Australian accent just gives him another layer of mystery and coolness that I felt just really fit with the character. I love the accent."

The first season ended with an incredibly stressful cliffhanger for Johnny's character, and Lawson told Glamour that while he has no idea what the future holds, he really hopes he gets to come back for more.

"I've read Kristin Hannah's book, and the season-one cliff-hanger comes about halfway through or two thirds through the book, so there still is more of that first book of hers to go. I have an idea of the author's intention. I don't know exactly what the producers of the show are going to do, but I'd like to think Johnny is going to stick around a bit for a little while longer."

Despite having a thriving career in Hollywood these days, Lawson has never forgotten his Australian upbringing. In fact, he wrote a long-form poem that has since been turned into an illustrated book, To My Country, following the devastating wildfires in his home country with proceeds benefitting The Koala Hospital.

"I wrote the poem To My Country as I watched the Black Summer bushfires burn," he told the Sydney Morning Herald after the book was published. "I refer to Australia as 'she,' as she provides for us the same way a mother would. It would be nice if we respected her in that same way."