Who Plays Kate Mularkey On 'Firefly Lane'? Here's Why Sarah Chalke Looks Familiar

Firefly Lane girls forever, right? If the hit Netflix drama has taught us anything, it's that even the strongest bonds can be put to the test. With the second part of the series' second--and final--season just around the corner, Firefly Lane fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to see what happens to seemingly inseparable best friends Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke).

While the actresses who bring this iconic duo (adapted from Kristin Hannah's novel of the same name) to life are by no means new to Hollywood, Chalke's name may not be as recognizable as Hegil's, who has starred in hits like Knocked Up, and 27 Dresses.

If you recognize her face but can't remember where you've seen her, we're here to help. Below are the top three places you've probably seen Sarah Chalke before her role as Kate in Firefly Lane.

She Played Dr. Elliot Reid On Scrubs

In the early 2000s, when sitcoms reigned supreme, there was one medical comedy that stood out from the rest: Scrubs. In 2001, Chalke was cast as Dr. Elliot Reid, the lovably neurotic endocrinologist at Sacred Heart Hospital who served as one of the show's staple characters until its ninth and final season.

The show amassed both a huge following and critical acclaim. While it may have failed to accurately portray the reality of working in the medical field, it did receive a total of 17 Emmy nominations, including a few for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The eighth season was supposed to be the last, but it rebooted for a ninth, which resulted in mixed reviews, particularly due to new cast members (including Dave Franco) and the notable absence of star Zach Braff, who plays protagonist J.D. Dorian.

Chalke hinted back in 2021 that she would be open to doing a Scrubs reunion movie if it were an option. "I would be into it. I would love to do it," she told Variety. "We've talked about it. I think everybody's lives is so crazy, but we all talk about how cool it'd be to do something like the Psych cast. I think it'd be so much fun to do something like that."

You can currently stream the entirety of Scrubs on Hulu.

She's The Voice Of Beth Smith On Rick and Morty

Maybe you don't recognize her face, but there's something familiar about her voice. That's because Chalke is the voice behind Beth Smith, the character who is both Rick Sanchez's daughter and Summer and Morty Smith's mother on Adult Swim's hit animated series Rick and Morty.

Since the show first aired in 2013, it has gone on to become one of those shows that everyone--from your parents to your little brother--has heard of. It's a pop culture phenomenon that's garnered numerous awards, including four Primetime Emmy nominations (and two wins) as well an Annie Award for Best General Audience Animated TV/Broadcast Production.

Chalke has been portraying Beth for a whopping six seasons, and it looks like she won't be stopping anytime soon. Rick and Morty was renewed for 70 more episodes back in 2022, most of which have yet to be released. This is great news for the actress, who seems to love playing the part.

"One of the funnest parts about working on the show is you get to have your character in a different dimension," she told Review Nation in 2017. "Like when she goes off-planet for couples therapy, and it's how Jerry sees her, or a Cronenberg version, drunken Beth--there are opportunities to really stretch. You get to go in and have fun with different aspects of the character in that way."

You can catch episodes of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim or Hulu.

She's The Infamous 'Other Becky' On Roseanne

While Clarke has clearly been a part of some of the most beloved television shows of the last two decades, one of her biggest roles came back in the early 90s. After the actress who originally played Becky Conner (Lecy Goranson) left the show to attend college, Clarke stepped in to play the role.

The choice ruffled some feathers seeing as how Goranson played Becky for the entire first five seasons. Clarke alone played Becky for seasons six and seven but ended up having to share the role during Season 8 due to a contract option that allowed Goranson to come back to the show when her schedule allowed. Clarke got the role back entirely to herself in Season 9, and returned for the 2018 reboot, playing not Becky but a woman who hires Becky (Goranson) as a surrogate.

If it sounds confusing, that's because it is. But nonetheless, Clarke's performance on the show set the stage for a successful career. You can stream old episodes of Roseanne--and see if you can spot the two Beckys--on Peacock.

When Does The Second Part Of Firefly Lane Season Two Come Out?

The second and final installment of Firefly Lane comes out on Netflix on April 27. You can watch the trailer here--just be sure to get your tissues ready.

