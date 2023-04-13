Jeremy Renner is back and better than ever. On April 11, the unshakable Mayor of Kingstown star walked his first red carpet since the Jan. 1 snowplow accident that nearly cost him his life.

Renner arrived hand-in-hand with his 10-year-old daughter to the Los Angeles premiere of his new Disney+ reality series Rennervations, in which the actor renovates used vehicles for underserved communities worldwide.

The Avengers star walked the blue carpet of the Disney+ premiere with the help of a cane. The actor posed for photos with his family, who were out in full force to support him. Renner's 10-year-old daughter Ava Berlin Renner, whom he shares with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, made a rare public appearance alongside her dad.

On New Year's Day, Renner was run over by his 14,000-pound Sno-Cat while attempting to stop the rolling vehicle from hitting his nephew. Having sustained life-threatening injuries, the actor was airlifted to the hospital for emergency surgery. Renner has been undergoing physical therapy from home since the incident, sharing videos of his rehabilitation exercises with fans on social media. Despite the long road ahead of him, the actor was dedicated to keeping Rennervations' April 12 premiere on schedule:

Advertisement

"I was really adamant about them not pushing this thing while there was momentum with the brass at Disney, with us, with the timing of it in all of our lives. It just felt right," Renner told Variety. "I look a little beat up right now, but I promise you this show is what's propelling me to get better and makes me want to get better every day. I set out a goal to be walking this carpet. And here I am enjoying it."

Renner swapped his cane for a motorized scooter during press interviews. He was seen smiling and chatting with Disney CEO Bob Iger, who was there to support the Hawkeye star.

After the premiere screening, Jimmy Kimmel, who branded Renner "the toughest Avenger" during the star's visit to his late night show earlier this week, hosted a Q&A with Renner and the producers of Rennervations. Renner took to the stage on his motorized scooter, prompting the audience to erupt in a standing ovation. The star became emotional as he thanked his family, in attendance, for their unflinching support throughout his recovery.

"It takes a lot of people. It starts with my family and my daughter. Then a big part of my recovery was this show," Renner reportedly said. "It set a big milestone for me to get better, to make sure all of this hard work was not all for nothing. I mean, running my damn self over, right? I had a lot of love, man."

Advertisement

Renner was later seen embracing his family members outside the premiere, obviously grateful for their attendance. It was a labor of love, but that didn't stop the actor from cracking a joke or two. When Kimmel asked what happened to the snowplow that nearly cost him his life, Renner took the opportunity to make light of the situation that almost ended in tragedy:

"My mom wants to light [the snowplow] on fire and have a big old party," he shared. "The thing's amazing, I love the thing... I just have to learn to drive it better."

Rennervations is now streaming on Disney+.

Related Videos