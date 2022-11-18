'Firefly Lane' Season 2: Everything Fans Need To Know About the Hit Netflix Series

Break out that bottle of red and queue up the 70s playlist because the girls of Firefly Lane are back for one last go-around. Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke will reprise their roles as lifelong BFFs Tully and Kate for the breakout Netflix series' second (and final) season premiere on December 2. And from the looks of the trailer, we're in for another decade-hopping, heart-wrenching journey.

What is Firefly Lane About?

Firefly Lane is based on bestselling author Kristin Hannah's 2008 novel of the same name. The show's 10-episode first season followed the inseparable Tully and Kate from their tempestuous teenage years in the 1970s through to their adulthood and all its attendant pressures. The two women grapple with the demands of motherhood and the vagaries of life in the public eye, leaning on each other for support when the chips are down.

But in the closing minutes of the season 1 finale, Tully and Kate's friendship is irrevocably broken. What the heck did Tully do to Kate?! Looks like we're going to find out.

Advertisement

What To Expect in Season 2

Firefly Lane is one of Netflix's most popular original series ever. The show's first season, which bowed in 2021, topped Nielson's streaming rankings. Over the course of its 10-episode run, the show pulled in more than 1.3 billion minutes of viewing time, beating out Bridgerton and WandaVision. It's no surprise, then, that the series was renewed for a second season.

But, alas, Firefly Lane's sophomore outing will also be it's last, Netflix has confirmed. They're making up for it by supersizing the show's run: Season 2 clocks in at a whopping 16 (!) episodes. That's a heavy dose of Tully and Kate, and according to the season preview, all will be revealed. Here's Netflix's official season 2 description:

"What could possibly have ended the tight-knit thirty year friendship of Tully and Kate, our "Firefly Lane Girls Forever?" We'll learn the answer this season--but first--Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny's ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show, and must start her career over from the bottom. This leads her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from--including a quest to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud. In the '80s, we see Kate and Johnny first fall in love, creating more than a little drama in the newsroom where they work, as Tully's career rises and she spars (and flirts!) with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz. She just might have met her match--that is, if they can stop arguing for five minutes. While in the '70s, teenage Kate and Tully struggle to keep their friendship together as Cloud goes to jail for dealing drugs and Tully goes to live with her grandmother, far away from Firefly Lane. As the girls face the tumult of high school apart, they know the one thing they really need is each other."

Advertisement

How To Watch Firefly Lane

The first nine episodes of the new season will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 2, with the remaining seven episodes dropping sometime in 2023. That effectively cancels any plans for a full-season binge. On the bright side, a split release means we can enjoy that Firefly Lane goodness over the span of a couple of months (as opposed to one wine-soaked weekend on the couch). All's well that ends well.

And if you're itching to find out how Tully and Kate's story ends, you could always read author Kristin Hannah's sequel novel, Fly Away, set after the events of the first season. But, as book fans know, there are some pretty massive differences between the first novel and the show's first season. (So don't expect to have the jump on your group chat.)

The first nine episodes of Firefly Lane's second season will be available to stream on Dec. 2 exclusively on Netflix.

Related Videos