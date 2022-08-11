'America's Got Talent': Country Star Drake Milligan Heading to The Finals: 'Greatest Success Story Already'

Congratulations are in order for Drake Milligan, who is officially heading to the "America's Got Talent" finals! During Wednesday's show, the 11 contestants who performed on stage were lowered down to five, then three, then officially the Top 2 as host Terry Crews announced the overnight results. The top two contestants earned an official spot for the finale and a chance for a $1 million prize and a headlining show in Las Vegas.

Judges Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell had praised Milligan the night before for his performance of "Kiss Goodbye All Night." Cowell even dubbed the hit "the best performance of the night," telling the 24-year-old how much he respected the singer for returning after his audition song "Sounds Like Something I'd Do," hit No. 1 on the iTunes country chart.

"I've got to say something, Drake. A lot of people after performing on the auditions and their song goes to number one, they would just walk and not compete," Cowell told Milligan. "The fact that happened, and you still come back to compete in this competition, you have my absolute respect because I was really concerned about that."

"In my opinion, I think you are the real deal. You're a great songwriter. You have real charisma. I'm with Howie, based on tonight ... this is, in my opinion, the best performance of the night," he continued. Klum went on to praise the singer, even more, saying, "I feel like you are 'America's Got Talent's greatest success story already."

Despite the praise he received from judges, it was the fans who were able to get Milligan to the Top 2 for Season 17. Not only do we get to see him compete for the title, but the singer actually scheduled his well-awaited debut album around the finals of "AGT." An ode to his hometown, Dallas/FortWorth is expected to be released on September 15. He also announced there will be an upcoming tour that kicks off this month. "We're hitting the road, y'all! Head to the link in my bio to grab your 🎟 now!" he said through an Instagram post.

The other act who will compete for the title is saxophonist Avery Dixon, who Cowell proclaimed the "same thing he said to Carrie Underwood," after winning the fourth season of American Idol back in 2005: "You're going to be a superstar."

