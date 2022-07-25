Chapel Hart Share Chill-Inducing Cover of 'Jolene' on TikTok Ahead of 'AGT' Golden Buzzer

It's no secret that Chapel Hart Band has stolen the hearts of many people across the country after they auditioned on America's Got Talent and won over the audience and judges instantly! The Mississippi natives Dana and Devynn Hart alongside their cousin Tree Swindle even earned the Golden Buzzer for their performance, wowing judges Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel.

The second the band made their way to the stage, you could tell they were meant to be stars, charming the audience with their adorable and fun energy. The trio sang their original song, "You Can Have Him, Jolene" which is a response to Dolly Parton's 1970's hit, "Jolene."

https://www.tiktok.com/@chapelhartband/video/7122536966062820654?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&lang=en

"We've always been country music fans, and Dolly is by far our favorite," Danica explained. "We were so inspired by the song 'Jolene;' we just love the storyline. And we figured, though, from 1973 to 2022, we could not still be fighting over the same man, so we decided to tell her, 'You can just have him, Jolene.'"

The group went on to say they had been singing since they were children but said it was difficult to have their "big break" in the US as a Black country group. "We've been trying to break into Nashville for the last couple years, but it's been kind of hard when I think country music doesn't always look like us," she said.

The band was so incredible that the judges and host Terry Crews decided to award them the Golden Buzzer, making the trio the second act to receive the honor in AGT's history and advancing them to the Live Shows.

Their audition even caught the attention of Parton herself; she shared the performance on Twitter, writing "What a fun new take on my song, @ChapelHartBand! Carl's birthday is today so I think I'll hang on to him, and I'm not notifying Jolene that today is his birthday."

After their performance, the trio went on Instagram to thank their followers after their album, Girls Are Back in Town, went No 1. on the iTunes country charts. They shared an image on Instagram captioning it, "As if we needed ANOTHER reason to celebrate... ALL!!! Our album The Girls Are Back In Town is currently #1 on the @itunes country charts🤯🤯🤯!!! WOW WOW WOW!!! THANK Y'ALL SO MUCH!! It hasn't even been 24hrs since our performance and talk have gone above and beyond for us!!! To accomplish something like this as independent artists... is just insane!!! God gets all the praise and glory!!! ❤️❤️❤️ WE LOVE YALL!!"

https://www.tiktok.com/@chapelhartband/video/7097018229645790507?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&lang=en

Believe it or not, this isn't the first time the band has performed a song related to the country music superstar. A while back, they decided to do a cover of Parton's "Jolene" and boy is it something special. The cover showcases their perfect vocals and stunning harmonies.

"DOLLY FANS STAND UP 🤩 Y'all KNOW we had to cover the QUEEN herself 😍 Drop at "❤️" if you think we did this song some justice 🤩🔥🤘," the trio captioned their TikTok video. Safe to say their fans went crazy, praising them for their jaw-dropping cover, proving they are meant to be country music singers. The only way is up for these inspiring talented women!

