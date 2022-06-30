'America's Got Talent': Willie Nelson's Protégé Receives Golden Buzzer After Emotional Audition

It looks like America's Got Talent just gained another superstar. During the latest episode of the competition, judge Heidi Klum changed 27-year-old Lily Meola's life by pressing the Golden Buzzer after her audition.

The contestant initially took the stage to sing her original song, "Daydream," which even left me in tears. Meola explained that the song was extra special for her because she wrote it during a time when her own life was "really beautiful," but it suddenly "flipped upside down." The singer-songwriter revealed her mother was diagnosed with cancer, and she had to become her mom's full-time caretaker, losing a pre-existing record deal.

"I think maybe it was a bit of a blessing because it gave me some extra time to be there for her," Meola stated. "She was my biggest cheerleader."

Meola was raised by Nancy Meola, who was an assistant to entertainment manager Shep Gordon, and Matt Meola, who encouraged the singer to pursue music at a very early age. It was at a weekly residency at Cafe de Amis in Paia where the contestant caught the attention of Willie Nelson, who was an audience member at that time.

Meola was in her late teens when she became Nelson's protege, touring with him and dueting with him on his album, To All the Girls in 2013. She was then named as on of Rolling Stone's "10 New Country Artists You Need to Know" and was signed with Interscope Records. Unfortunately, in 2016 her mother fell ill, which meant Meola had to put her dream on hold.

"My mom was diagnosed with cancer and I became her full-time caretaker," Lily told the AGT judges. "I lost my record deal during that ordeal, but I think maybe it was a bit of a blessing, because it gave me some extra time to really be there for her."

The singer then revealed her mother had passed away, adding "I really told myself I wasn't going to cry."

After her emotional audition, the judges, Klum, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, took turns praising the contestant. "I think your mother was watching you tonight," Vergara said.

Cowell added, "There is something special about you. "I'm sure those memories came flooding back to you during that audition."

Full of emotions, Klum went on to applaud the singer, saying "I'm speechless. Just everything about you, you just light up. I see a light around you. Immediately, I fell in love with you ... I really really like you, so I'm gonna push this Golden Buzzer for you. It's you!"

This was the last Golden Buzzer to AGT Season 17. Other contestants joining Meola include singers Sara James and Madison Taylor Baez, saxophonist Avery Dixon and Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas. Auditions are expected to continue for a few weeks, with the live show officially beginning on August 2. America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

