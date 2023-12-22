These Country Stars Got Married or Engaged in 2023

Multiple country stars made life-altering decisions in 2023 in the name of love.

Some, like "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" hitmaker Cole Swindell, became engaged to their longtime partner. Others, ranging from Lily Rose to Hank Williams Jr., wed their better half.

Last year saw quite a few country music weddings, with Mitchell Tenpenny marrying fellow country artist Meghan Patrick and such stars as Hailey Whitters, Hardy, Brooke Eden and and Parker McCollum among those tying the knot with their significant other. Lauren Alaina got engaged to Cameron Arnold in October of 2022, and based on her recent hunt for a wedding dress as chronicled on social media, she'll likely make next year's list.

It's not a complete list when it comes to celebrities. After all, this is the year in which American astronaut Buzz Aldrin got married on his 93rd birthday. No do we cover every noteworthy engagement, such Noah Cyrus saying "yes" to fashion designer Pinkus. Plus, as our final entry reminds us, even public figures can be private sometimes when it comes to matters of the heart.

Read on for Wide Open Country's roundup of country stars that got married or engaged in 2023.