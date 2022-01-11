Jana Kramer's Best Acting Roles, From 'One Tree Hill' to Hallmark

Actress and country music singer Jana Kramer has been all over the news lately after calling it quits with her husband of six years, Mike Caussin. The Nashville local is reportedly set to star in a new reality series as well, but it won't be Kramer's first experience working in Hollywood.

While her music fans might remember her hit songs "I Got the Boy," "Whiskey," and "Why Ya Wanna," throughout her eclectic career, the Detroit, Michigan native has appeared in numerous TV shows as well including CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, CSI: NY, All My Children, Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice, HBO's Entourage, and Dance Moms. Kramer was even a contestant on Dancing with the Stars and appeared in a couple of horror films like Blood Games and Return of the Living Dead: Necropolis.

As much as we love her music, we've rounded up all of our favorite roles from Jana Kramer's lengthy filmography to date.

1. Friday Night Lights

Of course, FNL had to make the list! Kramer played Noelle Davenport, the girlfriend of Smash Williams for 7 episodes of the popular teen show. Though she was in her mid-twenties at the time, the young actress played a convincing high school student in the show's second season.

2. One Tree Hill

In potentially one of her most well-known roles to date, Kramer joined the cast of popular teen drama One Tree Hill as Alex Dupre, the actress/singer who becomes the face of Brooke's (Sophia Bush) clothing line Clothes Over Bro's in season 7. Initially meant to be a small recurring role, Alex became a main character and stayed on through season 9. Though she starts out as a mean girl wreaking havoc among the friends of Tree Hill, she eventually becomes accepted as one of their own.

3. Christmas in Mississippi

In this Lifetime Christmas movie, photographer Holly Logan (Kramer) returns to her small hometown in Mississippi to help with a traditional light show that's taking place for the first time since a tragic hurricane struck the town. Sparks fly when she reconnects with her old high school sweetheart.

4. Christmas in Louisiana

In another Lifetime Christmas movie, Kramer stars as Sarah Winter, who comes home to celebrate her hometown's Sugarcane Christmas Festival. With some added cajun flair (it is Louisiana), she'll discover what Christmas is really about.

5. A Welcome Home Christmas

It's another Lifetime Christmas movie! This time, Kramer plays Chloe Marquee, a woman who gets paired up with a handsome veteran to promote her town's Army Christmas toy drive.

6. Soccer Mom Madam

In Kramer's latest project with Lifetime, she plays Anna, a single mother who puts together an escort service to support herself and her children. Despite her ability to keep things under wraps while servicing the most prominent men in town, she soon becomes a suspect of the FBI.

7. Country Crush

In this 2016 film, Kramer plays aspiring country artist Katherine Bishop (Kat) who falls for a handsome small-town mechanic. Once her career starts growing she finds herself in a tough place juggling her music and her relationship.

8. Love at First Bark

In this fun Hallmark movie, Kramer plays Julia Galvins, a single woman who decides to adopt a German Shepherd. When her new dog starts acting out, she turns to a dog trainer for help, but feelings start to develop as they spend more time together.

9. Heart of the Country

In this 2013 drama, Kramer stars as Faith Carraday, a woman who abandoned her country roots for life in the big city. She decides to return home to her family after years away and slowly reconnects with everything and everyone she left behind.

Editors Note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021.

