Lifetime holiday movie "A Cowboy Christmas Romance" is making network history this year as the first holiday movie on Lifetime to feature a sex scene. The Jana Kramer-led film written by "Grey's Anatomy" actress Sarah Drew is set to premiere Saturday, Dec. 9, and "Saturday Night Live" poked a little fun at the network's new milestone.

During a Dec. 2 episode of "SNL," cast member Michael Che made a joke about the film's spicy moment during the show's Weekend Update segment.

"Next week, Lifetime will air their first Christmas movie featuring a sex scene," said Che. "The sex scene will finally explain why Santa named that one reindeer Vixen."

"That's a weird name for a reindeer, man," he added.

Of course, the joke was in good fun, and both Kramer and Drew were enthralled by the moment. Kramer reportedly referenced the sketch in an Instagram story posted Sunday night, writing, "My new movie made @nbsnl ?"

The network, itself, shared the "SNL" clip to its Instagram account in a joint post with Drew.

"Lifetime officially made the naughty list," the post reads.

The film's Max Ehrich echoed that message on his Instgram account as well.

The movie finds Kramer portraying a real estate agent named Lexi Crenshaw who returns to her hometown in Arizona to attempt to buy the property next door to her childhood home. However, she soon encounters conflict with the property owner, Coby Mason, played by Adam Senn.

Kramer and Drew chatted about the filming Lifetime's first-ever sex scene during a November episode of her Whine Down podcast. Kramer recalls thinking the scene would be "interesting" to shoot, considering she was pregnant at the time.

"When I read it, I was like, 'This is going to be interesting,'" she said. "'How are we going to do this with the baby belly?' And so, we're on this — spoiler alert — he lays me down on some hay and then I'm like, and then we, you know. And then, obviously it's still Lifetime, it's still family, but it was pushing the limits there too. But when they cut and then the next morning — the outtake, I was like, 'We made a baby!'"

Drew says the scene turned out exactly how she'd imagined. She also mentioned another steamy movie moment that takes place in the kitchen.

"It all came out so beautifully," said Drew. "But especially the scene in the kitchen, I had written into the stage directions: he pulls her up onto the counter, he shoves things off the table. I was like, 'Oh yeah, no, I put it all in there.' I was like, 'Don't take the steam and the sex away from me. I wrote it on purpose.'"

Fans can catch "A Cowboy Christmas Romance" on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.