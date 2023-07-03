10 Shows You Should Watch This Week: 'The Lincoln Lawyer', Hallmark Christmas in July and More

Summer TV season is in full swing, with exciting new and returning shows hitting your favorite streamers each week. Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video and more are loaded with an overwhelming offering of titles each week. Wide Open Country is here to help you sort through the clutter with weekly recommendations for the ten best titles to add to your watch list. Sit back, let us do the work, and enjoy a week full of quality TV.

The start of July is also a holiday week, so in addition to celebrating the Fourth of July with your favorite patriotic movies, don't forget about one of the most epic fireworks displays in the country that you can actually watch from home. Some of the highlights of this week include an all-new Hallmark Christmas movie, A Royal Christmas Crush, new episodes of two of our favorites, Outlander and Joe Pickett, as well as a new season of the fast-talking court dramedy The Lincoln Lawyer.

See the full list of all of this week's best TV below. Make sure to mark this page and tune in each Monday, where we'll be making all new recommendations for what to watch in the week ahead.