10 Shows You Should Watch This Week: 'The Lincoln Lawyer', Hallmark Christmas in July and More

Summer TV season is in full swing, with exciting new and returning shows hitting your favorite streamers each week. Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video and more are loaded with an overwhelming offering of titles each week. Wide Open Country is here to help you sort through the clutter with weekly recommendations for the ten best titles to add to your watch list. Sit back, let us do the work, and enjoy a week full of quality TV.
The start of July is also a holiday week, so in addition to celebrating the Fourth of July with your favorite patriotic movies, don't forget about one of the most epic fireworks displays in the country that you can actually watch from home. Some of the highlights of this week include an all-new Hallmark Christmas movie, A Royal Christmas Crush, new episodes of two of our favorites, Outlander and Joe Pickett, as well as a new season of the fast-talking court dramedy The Lincoln Lawyer.
See the full list of all of this week's best TV below. Make sure to mark this page and tune in each Monday, where we'll be making all new recommendations for what to watch in the week ahead.
Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular
New York City's historic Macy's really knows how to celebrate a holiday. Watch their annual fireworks display on Tuesday, July 4 from anywhere in the country as well as performances with artists like Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll, in addition to a touching tribute to the late Tina Turner.
CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair
A deep dive into CMA Fest should be required viewing for country music fans. Tune into Hulu on Wednesday, July 5 for exclusive interviews with your favorite country stars — Lainey Wilson, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan and more — and see never-before-seen footage and performances as you learn about the festival's humble beginnings in the 70s and how it's grown into the massive annual event it is today.
The Lincoln Lawyer
Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer returns for Season 2 this Thursday, July 6. Based on Michael Connelly's best-selling novels, the courtroom comedy follows maverick L.A. attorney Mickey Haller (The Magnificent Seven's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), who runs a law firm from the backseat of his beloved 1986 Lincoln.
The Blacklist
It's nearing the end of an era for James Spader's beloved NBC thriller series, which earned him two Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor. For 10 seasons, Spader has starred on The Blacklist as Raymond "Red" Reddington, one of the world's most dangerous fugitives who is now working with the FBI. The series finale airs on July 13, so tune in on Thursday, July 6 to see Red's story start coming to a close. The episode will be available next day on Peacock.
The Out-Laws
Tune in on Friday, July 7 to see this Netflix original that looks equally thrilling and hilarious. Hollywood's go-to funny guy Adam Devine (Pitch Perfect), stars as a bank manager who is getting ready to marry the love of his life. When some bank robbers come to town, he suspects that they might actually be his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin).
Jack Ryan
This Friday, July 7, two new episodes of the fourth and final season of Jack Ryan will drop on Prime Video. The Office alum John Krasinski stars as author Tom Clancy's titular CIA operative — a role previously played by Harrison Ford in the '90s blockbusters Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger.
Outlander
An all-new episode of Outlander Season 7 premieres on Starz this Friday, July 7. The penultimate season of the Emmy-nominated time-travel romance sees Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan's star-crossed lovers travel from the Scottish Highlands to Colonial America in the lead-up to the Revolutionary War.
Royal Christmas Crush
Hallmark's first new holiday movie of 2023, A Royal Christmas Crush, premieres Saturday, July 8 at 8/7c on the Hallmark Channel and Peacock. Real-life couple Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar star as a Royal Ice Hotel worker and a prince who enter into a whirlwind romance.
Joe Pickett
Season 2, Episode 7 of outstanding western mystery series Joe Pickett hits Paramount+ this Sunday, July 9. Based on best-selling author C.J. Box's book series, the show follows troubled game warden Joe Pickett (played by Michael Dorman) as he investigates a string of grisly murders in the Wyoming wilderness.
1883
Watch the origins of the Dutton family fans grew to love on Yellowstone back in the 1800s when they first crossed the dangerous West to Montana. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star as John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) ancestors with Sam Elliott co-starring in a SAG Award-winning role as a former Union Army Captain. The series first debuted on Paramount+ in 2021 and is currently airing every Sunday evening on Paramount Network.