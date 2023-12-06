The Hallmark Channel really is one big happy family, which is why so many of our favorite Hallmark stars appear on the network year after year. Odds are, if you've watched any holiday films over the past few years, you've seen Kimberley Sustad. Since her debut on the network over a decade ago, she's played everything from the supportive best friend or sibling to the empowering leading lady. She typically portrays sweet and vulnerable characters who are easy to root for as they search for love and happiness during the Christmas season.

Of course, Sustad won't leave her fans scrambling for a new Christmas movie. Her newest Hallmark Christmas movie, "To All a Good Night," premieres Dec. 7. In the film, Sustad plays a photographer who happens to save the life of a man attempting to purchase her family's land. Sustad shares the screen with another Christmas movie veteran, Mark Ghanimé.

From her history in the acting world to her many Hallmark credits — and even the little we know about her personal life — here's everything to learn about Hallmark mainstay Kimberley Sustad. Plus, here's how she's become a valuable asset to the network by offering much more than just her acting abilities.

Kimberley Sustad's Hallmark Movies

A Canadian-born actress, Sustad did not begin her acting career until she was 18 and appeared in a local theater performance of Henrik Ibsen's "Hedda Gabler." Her natural talent led to her being cast in the lead role and helped spark the acting bug. She relocated to Seattle to pursue more acting opportunities with Repertory Theatre and Arts Club Theatre.

She's landed roles in popular series such as "The Romeo Section," "Travelers" and "Supernatural." She is also a fixture on the Hallmark Network, appearing in several TV movies.

Sustad has been gracing Hallmark audiences' screens for a little over a decade. She first made her appearance on the network in the 2012 film "A Bride for Christmas." She hasn't looked back since, releasing her first Hallmark movie in which she had a starring role in 2014. She played vet student and cat lover Marilee White in "The Nine Lives of Christmas." The film was celebrated by cat lovers and romance enthusiasts alike, with a sequel released seven years later called "The Nine Kittens of Christmas."

Sustad was just as excited as fans to rejoin the cast, stating, "I am excited for them to really pinpoint the callback to the first. The diehard fans that know the inside jokes or the things that we pull from the first movie into this one. Because you can't do the same thing twice."

On the 10th anniversary of her debut on the network, Sustad shared her gratitude for her Hallmark family on her Instagram, writing, "What a night. I cannot believe I am a part of such an incredible family and @hallmarkchannel you really are family...Thank you for having me, and for so many 'pinch me' moments. I am so grateful."

She even gave a special shout-out to her loyal fans, writing, "THANK YOU!!! It's all for you and I get to do what I do because of you. Love you. A lot. Oh and Welcome To The Countdown to Christmas!!!!! This year is lit!!!!!?????? Get ready!!!!"

Kimberley Sustad Writes Hallmark Movies

Sustad acts in plenty of Hallmark movies, but she's also an accomplished screenwriter. She has co-written two Hallmark original movies, "Christmas by Starlight" and "Three Wise Men and a Baby." Sustad worked with Paul Campbell, another beloved Hallmark star, to write the films. Together, the dynamic duo have become one of Hallmark's secret weapons, dishing out some of the most popular holiday comedies in recent years.

In addition to co-writing two movies, the actors have worked alongside one another in three Hallmark original movies. Sustad and Campbell first worked together on the movie "Godwink Christmas." It had a more sentimental, serious tone, yet Campbell and Sustad both considered themselves more comedic actors. During filming, the two were constantly cracking jokes in between takes.

In an interview with TV Fanatic, Sustad shared just how the script writing process began. She said, "One day he was like, 'Have you ever thought about writing one?' And I was like, 'Oh, no, no, no, no. But I do have this idea.' And I soft pitched him 'Christmas by Starlight,' and he said, 'Oh, that's a great idea. Let's write it.' I was like, 'Are you insane?'"

Five months after filming wrapped, the two wrote the script and pitched it to the execs at Hallmark. It turns out the executives loved it, and the pair began filming the movie about one year later. In an unlikely twist of fate, the COVID-19 pandemic struck in the midst of writing, forcing most everyone to stay home. Sustad was surprised to learn that the network wanted to move forward with the movie, and it forced her to buckle down and get to writing.

The second script Sustad wrote was for the 2022 Christmas film "Three Wise Men and a Baby." The movie was a huge hit and success for the network, coming in as cable's most-watched movie of 2022. Even though Sustad co-wrote the film, she only made a short guest appearance.

She and Campbell have another script in development called "My Week in Wyoming." Unlike the prior two, this is not a Christmas movie. No word yet on when it will be released, but Sustad shared it will be a comedy. She is also in the midst of working on another Christmas movie but cannot release any information yet on it. She did say, "It's also going to, I hope, blow the doors off as well."

Kimberley's Sustad's Life Off Screen

Even though Sustad has plenty of on-screen romances, her one true love is her husband, Scot Sustad. Scot does not follow in his wife's acting footsteps, instead working in marketing. He is a successful entrepreneur and founder of Digital Hot Sauce and The Arrival Store, both based out of Vancouver, Canada.

Kimberley and Scot tied the knot in 2004 and were married 13 years before welcoming children. In 2017, she gave birth to the couple's twin daughters, Vienna and Ari. Kimberley tends to keep her personal life private, with only rare photos and videos of her twins making an appearance on Instagram. She had some relatable parenting moments during the pandemic, sharing one video of one of her twins pulling the other across the floor. She simply captioned it, "quarantine."