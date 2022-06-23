Cole Swindell and Girlfriend Courtney Little's First Date Was on the Set of His Music Video

Cole Swindell is no stranger to the spotlight, writing for A-listers including Thomas Rhett, Scotty McCreery, Craig Campbell and Luke Bryan. It wasn't until 2013, when he signed with Warner Music Nashville, that he took the world by storm and began his career as a country music singer. He released his self-titled first studio album in 2014, You Should Be Here in 2016, All of It in 2018, and his new album, Stereotype, in 2022. The singer has released twelve singles, ten of which charted within the Top 5 of Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts.

Last year, he revealed he was dating former NBA Dancer and Miss Teen North Carolina (2017), Courtney Little. Little has shown up frequently on Swindell's Instagram, but it wasn't until 2021, when she starred as a love interest in the singer's music video for "Some Habits," that the two truly stepped into the spotlight as a couple and showcased their incredible chemistry.

So, who exactly is Courtney Little and how did they meet?

Who is Courtney Little?

Little was born on August 29, 1998, in Charlotte, North Carolina. She rose to fame after being crowned Miss North Carolina Teen, later signing up to be a professional dancer for the Charlotte Hornets. She also has some acting under her belt, appearing in Luke Combs' official music video for "One Number Away." According to her Instagram bio, she is co-owner of an online clothing store, The Little Sisters Boutique, which she runs with her sister. The shop sells "cute and affordable" clothing.

The couple has quite an unusual story about their first date, which just happened to be on the set of Swindell's video for "Some Habit." But they had actually met years ago at a NASCAR event, where Little was working with Monster, and the pair exchanged numbers. They didn't get to hang out often, but Swindell decided to ask if Little wanted to star in his video.

Speaking with The Bobby Bones Show, the country singer recalled their meeting, saying, "We met several years ago actually. You know, I'm a big NASCAR fan and she works with Monster and you know we just kind of met and exchanged numbers and kept in touch over the years, but it never was anything just kind of friends, randomly saw her here and there, but the video kind of changed everything."

"Miss Wherever"

Little actually inspired one of Swindell's love songs, "Miss Wherever," which is a reference to her involvement with pageants. He sings, "Lookin' like a Miss Wherever She's From/ Give her the crown man she already won/ It ain't no contest that girl in that dress/With the kind of smile you only find on some."

"I think showing that side of me a little more, whether it's social media or recording songs like 'I'm Gonna Let Her' and just feeling every word of it," Swindell noted. "I feel like it's a chance to put that out there, but also, I'm proud of where I'm at and proud to be with her. I think getting to sing about it, post about it, whatever it is, I just didn't think I'd be that guy, and I'm right in the middle of it, and I'm good with that."

The singer-songwriter has been quite open about his feelings for Little, saying there was more to her as a person, praising the way she was raised. He noted, "Obviously, I think she's absolutely gorgeous, but she's just a great person. I went from never really spending the holidays with anybody other than my own family to not really having a place this year and going with her and meeting her family. Seeing how she was raised is a lot the same way I was, I just think she makes me want to be better."

CMT Awards

Earlier this year, the couple made their first public appearance, attending the CMT Awards, where Swindell was nominated for Video of the Year for "Never Say Never," featuring Lainey Wilson. Although he's been quite private about his personal life, he did admit that he was happy to have Little in his life and is excited for the future.

"That's one of the things I've never really liked doing. I've just kind of been private about my personal life because there's people out there on the internet that are cruel," the country star stated. "So, I was like, 'I'm not going to put somebody through that,' but also, I think when you're this happy and this happy to be with somebody, that I do want people to know how I feel like a lucky guy. I don't mind posting about it, but that is something I've never really done. I'm just excited to have her there with me."

