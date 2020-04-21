Before making it big as a solo country artist, Cole Swindell made his mark in Nashville by penning songs for major artists. Some of his most famous cuts include Luke Bryan's "Roller Coaster," Thomas Rhett's "Get Me Some of That" and Florida Georgia Line's "This Is How We Roll."

Born Colden Rainey Swindell, the Georgia native released his self-titled debut album with Warner Music Nashville in 2014. He inked his record deal after he independently released his first single, "Chillin' It," which quickly caught country radio's attention. Over the course of four years, he's toured with fellow country music heavy hitters like Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Dierks Bentley. In 2018, he dropped his album All of It, which includes the impressive cuts "Somebody's Been Drinkin'," "All Of It" and "The Ones Who Got Me Here."

Here are the 10 best Cole Swindell songs, so far.

10. "Reason to Drink"

This track from Swindell is a fan favorite, thanks to its fun, anthemic chorus.

9. "Flatliner" ft. Dierks Bentley

From the album You Should Be Here, 2016

This rowdy collaboration between Swindell and Dierks Bentley is another fan favorite.

8. "Stay Downtown"

From the album You Should Be Here, 2016

If you've ever been through a breakup that just won't stick, you'll relate to the sharp lyrical truth of "Stay Downtown."

7. "Let Me See Ya Girl"

From the album Cole Swindell, 2014

This fun and flirty song follows the standard boy-meets-girl scenario while showing off plenty of Swindell's personality.

6. "Chillin' It"

From the album Cole Swindell, 2014

"Chillin' It" was the song that started it all for Cole Swindell. After independently releasing the song, he snagged a record deal with Warner Bros. just four months later.

5. "Hope You Get Lonely Tonight"

From the album Cole Swindell, 2014

This second single from Swindell's self-titled debut album was co-written with Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line.

4. "Ain't Worth The Whiskey"

From the album Cole Swindell, 2014

Few things go together as well as whiskey and country music. This track has become an anthem for anyone who has found themselves being revisited by an ungrateful ex.

3. "Middle of a Memory"

From the album You Should Be Here, 2016

Co-written with Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell, this 2016 hit is yet another stellar story-song that hits you right in the heart.

2. "Break Up In The End"

From the album All of It, 2018

Penned by Jon Nite, Chase McGill and Jessie Jo Dillon, "Break Up In The End" brilliantly examines the feeling of appreciating the joy found from a lost love.

1. "You Should Be Here"

From the album You Should Be Here, 2016

This heartbreaking hit was inspired by Swindell's father who died unexpectedly shortly after Cole signed his record deal. In the music video, Swindell revisits his hometown and takes an emotional visit to his father's grave.

