WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: Ryan Bingham attends the Ryan Bingham Listening Party For "American Love Song" at Rita House on January 29, 2019 in West Hollywood, California and NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: Hassie Harrison attends the "Tacoma FD" press line during New York Comic Con 2019 at Jacob Javits Center on October 05, 2019 in New York City.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/ Noam Galai/Getty Images for WarnerMedia Company
TV

'Yellowstone' Stars Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham May Have Secretly Tied the Knot

Fans couldn't help but notice the wedding band on Ryan Bingham's left hand.

By |

Reba McEntire's not the only country musician stirring up gossip by wearing a ring. In recent clips posted by Ryan Bingham to Instagram, the singer-songwriter and "Yellowstone" star is wearing a gold wedding band on his left ring finger.

It was first noticed in a Dec. 2 video of Bingham and his partner, fellow "Yellowstone" star Hassie Harrison. Bingham's serenading Harrison on the couch, with her commenting on the clip that "it's a love song."

"[Two hundred and eighty] comments and 250 of them say 'are we not talking about the ring?'," replied one of many commenters that spied the gold band.

Bingham's wearing the same fashion accessory in a video that promoted an upcoming live gig.

Bingham, a Grammy-winning country singer, has played guitar-picking Dutton ranch hand Walker on "Yellowstone" since Season 1. Harrison, best known for her recurring role in the comedy series "Tacoma FD," joined "Yellowstone" Season 3 as Laramie, a rodeo cowgirl who makes all the bunkhouse boys' hearts flutter— but who only has eyes for Walker.

The actors made their relationship official on April 12, with Bingham posting a loved-up photo of the pair sharing a kiss in front of a blazing bonfire to his Instagram. Bingham captioned the sweet snap as showing "More than a spark."

In June, Dirt reported that the couple had shelled out $4.6 million for a stunning, 10-acre horse ranch in California's scenic Topanga Canyon.

Nestled in the wilderness of L.A.'s historic Topanga Canyon, the estate boasts a 4,300-square-foot main house with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and three fireplaces. Built in 1999, the two-story home is tucked away behind a gated private drive and belted by panoramic views of the rugged Topanga hill — with picturesque hiking and riding trails, to boot.

READ MORE: Travis Kelce Stuns in $2,300 Cardigan

TV

Watch Kevin Costner and His Band Perform Sold-Out Shows in Wyoming

Artists

'Yellowstone' Star Ryan Bingham Shares New EP 'Watch Out For the Wolf,' Recorded in a Montana Cabin

Celebrity

'Yellowstone' Star Hassie Harrison Flaunts Pink Bikini in Summer Photos With Boyfriend Ryan Bingham

Homes

Inside 'Yellowstone' Stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison's $4.6 Million Horse Ranch

 