Cole Hauser's Star Football Player Son Is Headed to College in Texas

Pretty soon, those rodeo date nights with the wife won't be the only thing drawing Cole Hauser to the Lone Star State. In a new Instagram post, the Yellowstone star announced that his eldest son Ryland Hauser will attend Texas Christian University in the fall.

"So very proud of my first born boy," Hauser captioned the image of his son Ryland sporting a purple TCU t-shirt. "Can't wait to see your next chapter in your life."

Ryland (18) is the eldest of Hauser and wife Cynthia Daniel's three children. The couple, who have been married since 2006, also share son Colt (14) and daughter Steely Rose (10).

Ryland graduated from Jensen Beach High School in Florida last month. A star football player, he received Division 1 offers to join the football teams at Mississippi State, University of North Alabama and Stetson University in Florida. He turned down those offers to join the class at Texas Christian this fall, where, as of right now, he won't be playing football, after all. The incoming freshman could join the team as a walk-on player, however.

TCU swooped into the comments section of Hauser's post to extend a special congratulations to the university newcomer. "We're so happy to have him join the Horned Frog family!" the school wrote.

Kelly Reilly also chimed in with a simple "well-done" -- spoken through emojis, of course. " 👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️," the actress wrote. Would we expect anything less from THE Beth Dutton? Hauser's Yellowstone co-staralso chimed in with a simple "well-done" -- spoken through emojis, of course. "

Ryland also commented on the post, giving a heartfelt thank-you to his mom and dad:

"Thank you @cynhauser and @colehauser22 for creating me into the man I am today!" he wrote. "You have done an amazing job raising me, showing anything is possible if I put my mind to it! Can't wait to go chase my dreams and put words into reality!"

