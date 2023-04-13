Rip Wheeler takes Roma! Yellowstone star Cole Hauser traded in his horse for a pair of bicycle wheels while on a family vacation in Italy over spring break. The actor, who celebrated his 48th birthday on the trip, shared precious snaps of his wife Cynthia and their three children enjoying the sights.

In a March 28 Instagram post, Hauser can be seen touring the Italian countryside with his wife, sons Ryland (18) and Colt (14) and daughter Steely Rose (10). The actor captioned the images, "Cruisin through Tuscany," along with "#familytime."

The family of five sped through dirt roads and cypress-dotted hills, posing for a group photo in a picturesque Tuscan town.

Hauser is every bit the proud dad in the adventurous snaps, even sharing a rare image of his daughter Steely Rose and his son Colt, smiling against the backdrop of Tuscany's rolling green hills.

Hauser's eldest son, Ryland, pictured below standing near a stone wall, is a star athlete. Currently a senior in high school, Ryland received an SEC Division 1 offer to play football for the Mississippi State Bulldogs this coming fall.

Of course, Hauser and his wife carved out some time during the family getaway for one of their always-adorable date nights, with Cynthia posting a loved-up tribute to her husband on his 48th birthday. The pair can be seen embracing on a balcony at sunset with the Roman skyline behind them. Cynthia captioned the sweet snaps, "Happy Birthday my love! My favorite place to be is in your arms."

Hauser's Roman holiday comes on the heels of mounting speculation about the future of the Yellowstone franchise. The show's Season 5, Part 2 was originally scheduled to air sometime this summer, but it's been reported that the cast has not yet filmed the back half of the season due to star Kevin Costner's scheduling conflicts and rumored departure from the series.

Evidently, Hauser took advantage of the break from filming. After their Tuscan jaunt, the family toured the Colosseum in Rome. The actor draped his arms around daughter Steely Rose for a bucket-list snap inside the ancient structure.

The always-fashionable Cynthia gave fans a better look at her Eternal City outfit: a breezy, mustard-colored jumpsuit and a pair of chic white sneakers. The off-duty mom added a chunky gold collar necklace and leafy droop earrings for a touch of luxury. "Good bye Rome!!!" she captioned the fit-check photo, adding that the Hauser clan isn't done jet-setting anytime soon. "Off to our next adventure."

