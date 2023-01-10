Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty are set to represent the massively popular Western drama series at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The pair, who play Rip Wheeler and Mo (Thomas Rainwater's right-hand man), will take the stage as presenters when the ceremony takes place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

Hauser took to his personal Instagram account to announce the pair's upcoming presenting duties. He wrote: "Excited to represent @yellowstone @paramountnetwork with my brother @mobringsplenty tomorrow night @goldenglobes enjoy!"

Hauser didn't elaborate further on which category the pair would be representing, but it's exciting to see more Yellowstone representation at such a large event, especially as the cast has plenty to celebrate this year with award season.

It's the first time Yellowstone, which premiered in 2018, has been recognized for an award category at the Golden Globes. Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton, received a nod for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama this year for his portrayal of the Dutton patriarch.

Advertisement

Although the series has amassed several nominations over the past few years, including 2021's Emmy nod, 2022 has been the biggest for Yellowstone by far. In addition to Costner's nomination at the Golden Globes, the series as a whole and actress Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton, are up for 2023 Critics Choice Awards nominations. Reilly was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama and Yellowstone for Best Drama Series.

As it stands, Yellowstone has taken home only one award thus far, from the 2022 Cinema Audio Society Awards. The series bagged the award for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for Television Series - One Hour. The show seems to have been left out of the loop for the most part when it comes to the same honors its peers have gotten, at least historically. But with a few big awards on the horizon, things could soon change for Yellowstone and its hard-working cast.

Related Videos