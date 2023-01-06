Kevin Costner: Everything You've Ever Wanted to Know About the 'Yellowstone' Star

You've known him by many names, and, somehow, they're all John: John Dutton, John Dunbar, Jonathan Kent -- the list goes on. Kevin Costner is one of the greats, with a four-decade-long career that's included multiple Oscar wins and one of the most impressive cinematic renaissances of all time. Costner's starring role in the landmark Paramount drama Yellowstone introduced the actor to a whole new generation of fans. And, at long last, he's been nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for his role as the Dutton family patriarch.

Ahead of Costner's imminent Globes victory (fingers crossed!), we thought we'd brush up on our Costner trivia. Below is a list of handy facts about the California native's business and personal, so to speak -- some of which may come as a surprise. (I mean, the guy's net worth is pretty nuts.) Either way, you can take any of the following juicy morsels all the way to the bank...or to your local Kevin Costner Fan Club branch.

How tall is Kevin Costner?

No surprises here: Kevin Costner is a big guy. The Yellowstone actor stands at 6'1", or 185.4 cm tall. However, he wasn't always towering. Costner was only 5'2" when he was in high school, but that didn't keep him from playing basketball, football and baseball. His growth spurt didn't occur until after his stint in sports, when he grew into the height he's known for today. Even the Dutton patriarch was a late bloomer, it seems.

Who is Kevin Costner married to?

Costner has been married to handbag designer Christine Baumgartner since 2004. The pair met by chance on a golf course while Costner was rehearsing for the 1996 rom-com Tin Cup. They share three children: sons Cayden Wyatt and Hayes Logan, and daughter Grace Avery. Baumgartner is also stepmom to Costner's four children from previous relationships.

Where does Kevin Costner live?

Much like his Yellowstone patriarch, Costner prefers the wide open West to the confines of Los Angeles. He and his family live on a sprawling 160-acre estate in Aspen, Colorado. The Dunbar Ranch, named after Costner's Dances with Wolves character John Dunbar, boasts a magnificent main house, a lake house and a river house. (Yes, it's a thing.) Nestled against the Rocky Mountains, the ranch also features a playground of sportsman-approved structures, including a baseball field, a sledding hill and an ice rink.

Want to experience Costner's opulent frontier lifestyle for yourself? It'll cost a pretty penny. The estate is available to rent for $36,000 per night during the months of the year that Costner is not living there.

How much is Kevin Costner worth?

Costner is one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood, having enjoyed four decades of career success. It's no wonder, then, that the actor-director has amassed a fortune, with some estimates placing his net worth between $250 and $300 million. That number reflects some savvy business moves, but it also includes the actor's impressive booking fees. Back in 2017, Paramount Network's then-chief Kevin Kay confirmed that Costner was pulling $500,000 per episode for Yellowstone. Talk about your daily bread.

Where is Kevin Costner from?

Costner is a California boy through-and-through. He was born in Lynwood in 1955, and grew up in Compton. The family moved around a lot, eventually landing in Orange County, where Costner graduated from Villa Park High School. He would go on to earn a Bachelor's degree in marketing and finance from California State University, Fullerton in 1978.

