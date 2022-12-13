Kevin Costner Shares Moving Reaction to 'Yellowstone' Golden Globes Nomination

John Dutton keeps on winning. After finally receiving a Golden Globe nomination for his role in Yellowstone as the Dutton patriarch, Kevin Costner is giving thanks. He took to his personal Instagram account to show his appreciation for the nomination with a succinct but heartfelt message.

"Thank you to the Golden Globes for the nomination," Costner wrote, posting a photo of himself in costume as Dutton riding atop a horse. "And to the Yellowstone team, who continue to make John Dutton a character that keeps us all on our toes."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Costner & Modern West (@kevincostnermodernwest)

Costner is going up against actors like Bob Odenkirk, Jeff Bridges, Diego Luna, and Adam Scott, who are all competing for Best Actor in a TV Series -- Drama. With honors for shows like Better Call Saul, The Old Man, Andor, and Severance respectively hanging in the balance, this will be a tough category to bring home a win in. But it also reflects how worthy the Golden Globe Awards' committee believes Yellowstone is of this recognition.

Advertisement

This isn't Costner's first Golden Globes nomination. The actor nabbed his first award for Best Director -- Motion Picture for Dances With Wolves in 1991. He then took home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture for Television for his role in Hatfields & McCoys in 2013. He was also nominated for three additional Golden Globe awards for his work in films, including 1992's JFK and 1997's Tin Cup, but unfortunately did not win.

The Yellowstone cast has finally begun receiving additional recognition. Aside from Yellowstone and actress Kelly Reilly's recent Critics Choice Awards nods, the team also received Emmy nominations earlier in 2022 after the series' four-year run. The way things are going, it's possible additional accolades could be coming down the pipeline.

In an interview back in June with Good Morning America, Costner shared how he hoped his work wasn't "disposable," explaining that the crew had been working hard each and every season. "I think the lesson there is we worked just as hard the first year and the second and the third year and nothing changes with this," he said.

As for whether Costner will add more Golden Globes to his cache of awards, all will be revealed when the ceremony takes place in January 2023.

Advertisement

Related Videos