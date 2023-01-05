Kevin Costner Casts Former 'Yellowstone' Villain in His Upcoming Western Film

Kevin Costner is reuniting with his former Yellowstone co-star, Danny Huston, for the upcoming Western film Horizon. Costner directs and stars in the Civil War epic, which is currently in production.

Horizon marks Costner's first directorial effort since 2003's Open Range. And from what we know about the new project, Costner is returning to his roots. Much like his Oscar-winning 1990 hit, Dances with Wolves, the upcoming Horizon is a tale of fraught Western expansion set against the backdrop of the Civil War.

Co-written by Costner and John Baird, who serves as a producer on the upcoming drama series National Parks, Horizon chronicles the settlement of the American west over the course of 15 years, before and after the Civil War. It's an epic tale told from multiple points-of-view, with a large cast of characters battling the elements, indigenous peoples and each other as they chisel out an existence in an unforgiving landscape.

Huston previously starred as the villainous Paradise Valley land developer Dan Jenkins opposite Costner's John Dutton on the first two seasons of Yellowstone. But he's not the only Yellowstone alum on the Horizon call sheet: Will Patton, who played Garrett Randall (Jamie Dutton's birth father) in the Taylor Sheridan series, has also boarded the project.

Advertisement

There's no word yet on whether the Golden Globe-nominated Huston will play a goodie or a baddie in the upcoming film, which features a stacked cast of Hollywood heavyweights -- and one very special child star. Costner's 13-year-old son, Hayes, whom he shares with wife Christine Baumgartner, has also been cast in the film.

Sam Worthington (Avatar: The Way of Water), Sienna Miller (The Lost City of Z), Luke Wilson and Stranger Things breakout Jamie Campbell Bower are also set to star in the film. Other cast members include Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Jena Malone, who previously worked with Costner on the Emmy-winning 2012 miniseries Hatfields & McCoys.

Costner will produce Horizon through his Territory Pictures, and the film will be released by Warner Bros./New Line Cinema.

Related Videos