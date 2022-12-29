How To Watch the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

After forgoing a televised ceremony in 2022 amid major controversy, the Golden Globe Awards are making a comeback. Hollywood's notoriously boozy awards show will return to the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10 to honor the best in film and television, and to celebrate the show's 80th anniversary. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael, fresh off his Emmy-winning HBO special, Rothaniel, is set to host the milestone show, and this year's crop of nominees is jam-packed with movie stars. (Kevin Costner received his first Yellowstone Globe nomination, people!) The Hollywood Foreign Press is promising a party, and it looks as if the show may just deliver.

Whether you plan to watch on the go, with cable, online or on streaming, here's everything you need to know in order to enjoy Hollywood's wildest night.

When are the 2023 Golden Globe Awards?

The three-hour show begins at 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 10, on NBC. You can expect red carpet coverage to begin at 5 p.m. CT / 6 p.m. ET on NBC and all other major networks. (In other words, Globes enthusiasts can expect to be in front of the TV for roughly five hours to take in all the splendor of the evening.)

How to Watch the Show Live on Network TV

If you have cable, you can watch the Globes' live telecast on NBC.

How to Watch the Show Live on Streaming

Luckily for cord-cutters, the Globes can also be livestreamed on Peacock, NBC's streaming platform. Peacock offers a seven-day free trial for first-time subscribers. Otherwise, subscription costs range from $4.99 per month for Peacock Premium, which includes ads, to $9.99 per month for the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus. (Peacock is also the streaming home of Yellowstone seasons 1-4, so a subscription may be a worthwhile splurge -- especially if a Costner win gives you the itch to go back and binge.)

But before you go signing up for yet another streamer, make sure you don't already have access to NBC if you subscribe to one of the following live TV services:

If you pay for broadcast TV but won't have access to cable on the night of the ceremony, you can always watch the show by signing in to the NBC app with your TV provider subscription. The NBC app is available on virtually all streaming devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung TV or Xbox.

You can also livestream the show through the Peacock or NBC apps on your smartphone, laptop or tablet.

How to Watch the Show Live Online

The star-studded ceremony will also be available to watch online through the NBC Live website. Just log in with your TV provider subscription and -- voila! -- you're in.

