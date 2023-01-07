'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Opens Up About Why He Doesn't Watch the Show That Made Him Famous

Yellowstone fans will have to wait another few months for the second half of Season 5 to premiere, but, luckily, series regular Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) has been whetting the appetites of impatient Dutton-verse devotees on the press circuit. The actor-turned-country-star has dropped some major bombs in recent talk show appearances, including his revelation that some members of the Yellowstone cast know how creator Taylor Sheridan plans to end the series. Cough. Costner. Cough.

And it appears Grimes isn't running out of steam -- or tea -- anytime soon. In a Jan. 5th appearance on TODAY, Grimes revealed that he's not exactly a fan of the series that made him a household name. In fact, he doesn't even watch Yellowstone.

After properly fangirling over everyone's favorite Dutton, TODAY co-host Craig Melvin posed the million-dollar question: Does Grimes watch the show?

"I don't," the actor replied. "Not because I don't want to or I'm too cool to watch the show or something. It's because I think it would affect my work, since we're still doing it. So I think one day, when it's all said and done, I'll sit down and watch the whole thing."

It seems Yellowstone is must-watch TV for everyone but a Dutton, and, honestly, it makes sense. Imagine filming for months on end, watching the final product, and then having to engage in the weekly water-cooler talk about how you did that episode. Oof.

"I don't like watching myself in general," Grimes elaborated. "I get really in my head and judgy about what I'm doing. So I'll just...I'll do that later."

Although he doesn't partake in the phenomenon, Grimes is very much living the Dutton dream. He and his wife Bianca Rodrigues Grimes have lived in Montana for over two years now, and the actor just signed his first country music record deal. His debut single "No Horse to Ride" was featured in Yellowstone's midseason finale.

"It's amazing," Grimes said of having his music be part of the show. "I really appreciate them doing that, and kind of giving the song a little bit of a platform."

Grimes' single "No Horse to Ride" is available to stream on all major music platforms.

The second half of Yellowstone Season 5 will premiere sometime this summer on the Paramount Network.

