If you're anything like me, you love everything Hallmark. By everything, I mean everything. Movies, celebrities, holiday games, tv shows, gingerbread decorations...everything! So when I found these holiday suites that basically let you live the Hallmark dream, I simply had to share! Imagine watching Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas in these one-bedroom suites that pretty much scream HOLIDAY CHEER.

Club Wyndham Hallmark Suites

Basically, you can celebrate Hallmark, and the holidays of course, in the comfort of a suit, courtesy of Club Wyndham Resort Suites that have been designed to encompass a Hallmark movie. Each Christmas suit has a different theme based on its location. For example, at the Club Wyndham Nashville, the theme is rock country, because of course it is. The room includes an in-room karaoke machine so you and your friends or loved ones can rock around and sing around the Christmas tree! If you have time, don't forget to visit the Grand Ole Opry while you're there! It's definitely worth it, especially during the holiday season!

At the club Wyndham Resort at Avalon, which is close to Vail, Colorado, you can enjoy the ski slopes covered in snow while enjoying some yummy smores. Let's not forget the hot chocolate to accompany them, as well as the big beautiful tree that is decorated with the best ornaments! It's a snowy Christmas indeed.

Lastly, for the Club Wyndham Midtown 45 in New York City, one can enjoy the view of the big apple, just minutes away from the Rockefeller Christmas tree! You'll also be close to the Bank of America Winter Village At Bryant Park skating rink, which makes the location even more special!

Each room includes Christmas decorations pretty much everywhere you go as well as a kitchen, dining space, living area, bedroom and a full bathroom! One can also expect a "Holiday Experience Checklist" with a list of seasonal things to do in your area, a hot cocoa station, cookie decorating with the trimmings, scent machines with different holiday smells and a special holiday movie collection with candy and popcorn on the side!

If you do decide to stay in one of these suites, you will receive a special gift basket that includes a Hallmark keepsake ornament, a Hallmark Channel Monopoly game, a Hallmark Channel wine, several Hallmark holiday cards, and more! It's truly a wish come true for those who enjoy some nice quality time together.

About the adorable rooms, Club Wyndham's senior vice president and chief holiday cheer officer Annie Roberts stated, "Hallmark Channel is synonymous with Christmas magic, and these Countdown to Christmas suites by Club Wyndham bring these beloved movies -- and their traditions -- to life for fans." Roberts curates a "Holiday Experience Checklist" at each location.

And in case you need more convincing to stay at these cool suites, Hallmark movie star Holly Robinson Peete spoke to the Today Show about the suites saying they are "basically like walking onto the set of one of my Christmas movies." Robinson Peete is set to star in the upcoming "the Christma Bond," which is the network's first-holiday film that features a character with autism.

How Can I Reserve?

If you're interested in staying in one of these suites, reservations start at 9 a.m. ET on November 1, 2021, for two and three-night stays from November 1st through January 1st. The rooms start at $295 per night. If you would like to see more, you can visit the website for a full 360-degree tour of the rooms.

Crown Media chief marketing officer Lara Richardson stated that for Hallmark, this is a way that it can spread the holiday cheer with their audience, in order to make them feel like they are part of a Hallmark movie as well. She stated, "In recent years, we have expanded the franchise beyond the screen to include wine, tea, games, music, home decor, kitchen products, wearables, and more. Our partnership with Club Wyndham is the ultimate immersive experience and another way Hallmark Channel puts love and holiday cheer into the world."

