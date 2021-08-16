All 18 of Hallmark's Mystery Series, Ranked in Order

The Hallmark Channel has so much more to offer than just their annual Christmas movies (which are obviously the best). Crown Media has proven that their sister network, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, is equally captivating with various mystery series starring some of your favorite regular Hallmark stars. Each series has its own theme that ranges from cheesy to believable -- but honestly, I'd consider all of these mystery films worth the watch.

As a major Hallmark fan myself, I decided to rank all of the different mystery series ranging from old classics to new favorites.

18. Fixer Upper Mysteries

The Fixer Upper Mysteries are what you get when singer Jewel decides to try her hand at acting. She plays construction company owner Shannon Hammer who is based in the resort town of Lighthouse Cove. Her renovations and restorations end up unearthing various crimes that she can't help but solve with the help of Mac Sullivan (Colin Ferguson). While this is technically at the bottom of the list, I still watch all three of the movies in this series, they just wouldn't be my first choice.

17. MatchMaker Mysteries

Danica McKellar stars as matchmaker Angie Dove who finds herself entangled in murder cases related to her clients. She must work with the handsome detective Kyle Cooper (Victor Webster) to discover the truth. Not my favorite plot of the bunch, but McKellar is always charming and has great chemistry with Webster in the series. So far there are three films and I'd anticipate Hallmark is working on more.

16. Mystery Woman Mysteries

Kellie Martin plays mystery bookstore owner Samantha Kinsey who regularly finds herself solving local crimes. As someone who loves mystery books myself, I do enjoy the general plot of this series. There were nine films made featuring co-stars Clarence Williams III and Nina Siemaszko. It's definitely the early mystery series that proved Martin was going to be a staple actress on the Hallmark Channel for years to come.

15. Crossword Mysteries

Lacey Chabert is definitely catching up with Candance Cameron Bure as one of the Hallmark actresses we see in most films each season. In this mystery series, Chabert plays crossword puzzle editor Tess Harper. She finds herself continually teaming up with Detective Logan O'Connor (Brennan Elliott) when her puzzles seem linked to local crimes. So far there are five films in the series and counting!

14. Ruby Herring Mysteries

Gotta love a realistic mystery series with people that are actually qualified to be solving the crimes. Taylor Cole plays crime reporter Ruby Herring who teams up with detective Jake Killian (Stephen Huszar) to get to the bottom of local crimes. Ruby starts out as a consumer reporter who ends up moving over to crime in the first film in the series. While Cole is known for having dark hair, she sports some lovely red locks for the role of Ruby Herring.

13. Picture Perfect Mysteries

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega are an adorable couple in real life so I love that they have their own mystery series together. Alexa plays wedding photographer Allie Adams who finds herself in the middle of various crimes in her sleepy New England town. It's up to her and Detective Sam Acosta (Carlos) to solve these cases as they come...and there's definitely some chemistry between the two along the way. There are only three films in this series so far but another is currently in the works!

12. Murder, She Baked Mysteries

Yes, these are cheesy, but I find that the Murder, She Baked movies are an enjoyable guilty pleasure. Alison Sweeney is the owner of the local bakeshop, The Cookie Jar, in a small town where everyone knows each other's business. Apparently, her shop is full of local town gossip so she quickly morphs into an amateur sleuth. Cameron Mathison plays cop Mike Kingston who helps keep her in line while helping solve local crimes.

11. Chronicle Mysteries

While I like both of Alison Sweeney's mystery series, I like the Chronicle Mysteries just a bit more. The former soap star plays true-crime podcast host Alex McPherson who teams up with the local newspaper editor Drew (Benjamin Ayres). While some of the Hallmark mysteries can be a bit much, I love that the true-crime podcast aspect makes this series a bit more mysterious and believable.

10. Emma Fielding Mysteries

Courtney Thorne-Smith plays archaeologist Professor Emma Fielding who works with FBI Agent Jim Conner (James Tupper) to solve random crimes connected to her archeological digs. There may have only been three films in this series so far but they are so interesting and I love the character of Emma Fielding. I can't be the only one who thinks archeology is interesting, right?

9. Hailey Dean Mysteries

Kellie Martin is definitely the queen of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries with two of her own mystery series. Hailey Dean is a former prosecutor who is now working as a therapist. Sounds like the perfect recipe for being equipped to solve some local crimes! There are nine films in this series that have Hailey solving crimes ranging from murders to mysteries surrounding her former court cases. Nancy Grace even appears in the films!

8. Gourmet Detective Mysteries

Dylan Neal and Brooke Burns make a charming little team in the Gourmet Detective series. Neal plays culinary consultant Henry Ross who helps detective (and single mom) Maggie Price solve culinary-related crimes in San Francisco. So far, there are five films in the series and I could definitely go for more. Neal adds some hilarious comic relief and proves to be a fun balance for Burns' character who at times, can be a bit uptight following the rules.

7. Jane Doe Mysteries

This series starring Lea Thompson is definitely an oldie but a goodie. Thompson stars as former government agent turned housewife, Cathy Davis, who works with NSA agent Frank Darnell (Joe Penny) to solve crimes when she's not busy taking care of her family. Her code name? "Jane Doe." Nine films were released as part of this series with the last one coming out in 2008. The secret agent angle makes these particularly enjoyable and I find they are always worth revisiting.

6. Morning Show Mysteries

Holly Robinson Peete stars as TV host Billie Blessings, who went from being a beloved chef and restaurant owner to hosting a morning TV show. Rick Fox co-stars as detective Ian Jackson, with whom she has a complicated history but helps her solve local crimes, and Karen Robinson plays her friend Cassandra. This signature mystery series is based on the novel written by Al Roker, so you know you're getting an accurate depiction of what life is like for a TV host.

So far, there have been six films in the series released including Morning Show Mysteries: Mortal Mishaps, Morning Show Mysteries: Murder on the Menu, Morning Show Mysteries: A Murder in Mind, Morning Show Mysteries: Countdown to Murder, Morning Show Mysteries: Death by Design, and Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After. The latest new movie even features Virgin River star, Colin Lawrence.

5. Aurora Teagarden Mysteries

Of course, the queen of Hallmark, Candace Cameron Bure, would have her own mysteries series. She's made a whopping 16 films playing Aurora Teagarden and I have a feeling she's not slowing down anytime soon between filming holiday movies. Aurora is a local librarian who also happens to be a master crime solver. With the occasional help of her mother Aida (Marilu Henner) and her Real Murders Club, she regularly finds herself working around the clock to solve the unexpected crimes that threaten her small town.

4. Flower Shop Mysteries

I would like to formally request more of these delightful films starring Brooke Shields. Can someone at Hallmark help me out with this?! While Shields' character Abby Knight owns the local flower shop in her hometown, she's also a former lawyer who dabbles in crime-solving. Beau Bridges co-stars as her father with Brennan Elliott playing her friend Marco. For whatever reason, there were only three of these mysteries made back in 2016 but I'm hopeful that will change one day.

3. Darrow & Darrow Mysteries

We honestly need more of Kimberly Williams-Paisley's Darrow & Darrow series because they are genuinely wonderful. The Father of the Bride star plays attorney Claire Darrow, a single mom who fights for justice against some powerful people. With the help of her love interest, District Attorney Miles Strasberg (Tom Cavanagh), she sets out to solve crimes.

2. Martha's Vineyard Mysteries

There may only be four movies in the series so far, but this Jesse Metcalf-led mystery series is proving to be a fast favorite. Metcalf stars as former detective Jeff Jackson who gets forced into early retirement in the big city and moves back home to the sleepy town of Martha's Vineyard. He finds himself teaming up with the lovely Dr. Zee Madeiras (Sarah Lind), an old flame and local doctor, on some unexpected crimes that bring him back to what he does best.

1. Mystery 101

It just doesn't get much better than Jill Wagner and Kristoffer Polaha teaming up to solve crimes. Wagner plays English professor Amy (who is also a crime fiction expert) who ends up working closely with detective Travis to solve everything from murder cases to tracking down a serial killer. These two have such good chemistry onscreen it really adds to the storyline outside of the interesting cases they work on. So far there are 7 films in the series and I have a feeling more are coming.

