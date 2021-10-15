It might only be the middle of October, but some die-hard Christmas fans are ready to get their holidays going, and what better way than starting off with our favorite movies from Hallmark!

Yes, you read that right, Hallmark's annual event for the holiday season is back for both Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Channel's "Count Down to Christmas!" The network announced that there will be a total of 41 original holiday movie premiers starting on Oct. 22! It's truly a dream come true for us holiday lovers. Time to gather your friend and family and cozy up on that couch, bed, or even that outdoor patio to enjoy some heartwarming films while spending some quality time!

Some of the movies include our favorite Hallmark stars, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Robert Buckley, Lacey Chabert, Candace Cameron Bure, Brennan Elliott, Holly Robinson Peete and singer Jordin Sparks.

How Can I Watch the 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movies?

If you are a cable subscriber you can tune into the Hallmark Channel or their official website, HallmarkChannel.com, where you can use your cable login.

Don't have cable? No sweat! Hallmark Channel is available on the streaming service Philo, which starts for only $25 a month for over 60 channels. And in case you're nervous about making a serious commitment to the service, it does offer a 7-day free trial that you can test out. Who doesn't want a little freebie?

Hallmark did say that they are expecting to announce additional films as we get close to Christmas Day, so make sure to keep an eye out for more release dates as soon as they come out! But don't worry, we'll make sure to keep you updated! Below is the official movie schedule for Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas."

HALLMARK CHANNEL'S "COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS"

All premieres are at 8 p.m. ET/PT

"You, Me & The Christmas Trees"

Starring: Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, Jason Hervey

Premieres: Friday, October 22

Evergreens expert Olivia helps a Christmas tree farmer, Jack, as a mysterious illness overtakes the firs just days before Christmas.

"Boyfriends of Christmas Past"

Starring: Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

Premieres: Saturday, October 23

Marketing executive Lauren is met with the ghosts of four ex-boyfriends.

"The Santa Stakeout"

Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Paul Campbell, Joe Pantoliano

Premieres: Sunday, October 24

Detectives Tanya and Ryan go undercover as newlyweds as they embark to solve a string of holiday heists.

"Christmas in Harmony"

Starring: Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams, Basil Wallace

Premieres: Friday, October 29

Harmony is tricked into auditioning for a holiday chorus that is directed by an ex-boyfriend.

"Coyote Creek Christmas"

Starring: Janel Parrish, Ryan Paevey

Premieres: Saturday, October 30

A Christmas party helps two people find love.

"Christmas Sail"

Starring: Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, Terry O'Quinn

Premieres: Sunday, October 31

Liz returns home to take care of her estranged father and reconnects with a best friend.

"Open by Christmas"

Starring: Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott

Premieres: Friday, November 5

Nicky and her best friend try to find the anonymous author of an unopened Christmas card from high school.

"Next Stop, Christmas"

Starring: Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, Christoper Lloyd

Premieres: Saturday, November 6

Angie finds herself 10 years in the past when she takes the train home to spend Christmas with family.

"A Christmas Treasure"

Starring: Jordin Sparks, Michael Xavier

Premieres: Sunday, November 7

Writer Lou questions whether she should move to New York after opening a 100-year-old time capsule and meeting a charming chef.

"Christmas at Castle Hart"

Starring: Lacey Chabert, Stuart Townsend

Premieres: TBD

Brooke heads to Ireland for Christmas to find her Irish roots. There, she meets Aiden, Earl of Glaslough, and Brooke is mistakenly hired to host Aiden's Christmas party.

"The Christmas Contest"

Starring: Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, Barbara Niven

Premieres: TBD

Exes Lara and Ben compete in a Christmas contest to win money for charity.

"The Christmas House 2: Deck The Halls"

Starring: Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett

Premieres: TBD

The Mitchell brothers compete to create the best Christmas house.

"The Nine Kittens of Christmas"

Starring: Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad, Gregory Harrison

Premieres: TBD

Zachary and Marilee are tasked with finding homes for a litter of kittens.

"Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday"/ "Sister Swap: Christmas in the City"

Starring: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson

Premieres: TBD

In these two interconnected movies, the Swift sisters switch locations leading up to the holidays.

"A Kiss Before Christmas"

Starring: James Denton, Teri Hatcher, Marilu Henner

Premieres: TBD

Real estate development executive Ethan wakes up to a different life -- without his wife and kids -- when he loses out on a work promotion.

HALLMARK MOVIES AND MYSTERIES' "MIRACLE OF CHRISTMAS"

All premieres are at 10 p.m. ET/PT

"Christmas In My Heart"

Starring: Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane, Sheryl Lee Ralph

Premieres: Saturday, October 23

Concert violinist Beth tutors the daughter of country music star, Sean, for a holiday concert.

"The Christmas Promise"

Starring: Torrey DeVitto, Dylan Bruce, Patrick Duffy, Greyston Holt

Premieres: Saturday, October 30

Dealing with grief, Nicole renovates the home that was once meant for her and her fiancé with the help of her grandfather and a carpenter.

"Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas"

Starring: Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund, Caroline Rhea

Premieres: Saturday, November 6

Mrs. Miracle helps a family feel the Christmas spirit and overcome loneliness and loss of faith.

"The Christmas Bond"

Starring: Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent, Nik Sanchez

Premieres: TBD

A single mom learns to let go and let her teenage son with autism flourish when they come across a crossroad at Christmas.

