Lori Loughlin Returns to Acting With 'When Calls the Heart' Spinoff, Hallmark Star Erin Krakow Reacts

It looks like Lori Loughlin is ready to get back to work. The former Full House actress is set to reprise her When Calls the Heart role of Abigail Stanton. The spinoff, "When Hope Calls" is coming back for a second season on a new network, GAC Family. Loughlin is set to appear in the two-part season two premiere titled "When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas," which is set to air on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Loughlin was last seen on TV as her character back in season 6 of the Hallmark Channel series before she was involved in the college admissions scandal. The actress, who is currently on probation after serving a two-week sentence, sparked speculation that she was going to return to work last week, following a report from Mercury News, which stated she had been given persimmon by a Boston federal judge to travel to Canada for a week in late September-early October for a "filming Production project."

Read More: How Hallmark Actress Erin Krakow Got to Where She is Today

After the announcement of Loughlin's appearance, Hallmark star Erin Krakow shared a photo of herself hugging the actress, captioning the photo with a double pink heart.

The reactions to Loughlins's return have been mixed since she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, had plead guilty back in 2019 to the charges filed against them for the Nationwide College Admissions Bribery Scandal. According to the New York Times, the parents had plotted for both of their daughters (Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli) to be admitted to the University of Southern California as rowing recruits, despite neither of them having any history with the sport.

As soon as the news broke out in March 2019, Hallmark decided to cut ties with the Netflix Fuller House actress. Loughlin has yet to make any Hallmark movie or series appearances. Yet, Krakow, as well as show creator Brian Bird, has been very outspoken about wanting Loughlin back into the Hallmark family and about giving her a second chance.

Speaking to From The Desk back in 2019, Bird stated, "Some of the fans have asked what will happen to Abigail's character, and shared their opinion that Hope Valley should be an example of forgiveness and grace. As Lori's friend, I couldn't agree more."

Krakow spoke to Good Housekeeping about Loughlin.

"I love Lori and would be so happy to see her back in Hope Valley sooner than later," Krakow said. "She's obviously always in my heart, so that would bring me a lot of joy."

Related Videos