Circle Network Teams With Wounded Warrior Project For Special 9/11 Programming

Circle Network, the television home of the Grand Ole Opry, is teaming with the Wounded Warrior Project this Saturday (Sept. 11) for an entire day of themed programming.

Per a press release, Circle Remembers 9/11 Presented by Wounded Warrior Project "will feature stories from veterans, their families and friends, as well as two primetime specials featuring performances from Brad Paisley, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood, the Bacon Brothers, Jimmie Allen and more from the Opry stage as well as three memorial sites: Ground Zero, the Pentagon and Shanksville."

Programming will run from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. EST and includes three-hour special Coffee, Country & Cody: Remembers 9/11, the Bobby Bones-hosted Songs from September: The Music That Healed A Nation and a special Opry Live broadcast.

"The country music community played an integral role in the healing process in the aftermath of 9/11 as it offered comfort through heartfelt lyrics and messages and helped bring those who were suffering together through the power of music," said Drew Reifenberger, Circle Network's general manager, in a press release. "We couldn't be more proud to partner with Wounded Warrior Project to bring the community together to remember all those lost and commemorate our many heroes."

"Wounded Warrior Project is proud to partner with Circle for this day of remembrance," adds Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington, Wounded Warrior Project CEO, in a press release. "As we honor those who lost their lives in the terror attacks of 9/11, we must also remember the more than 3 million men and women who stepped forward to fight for us in the days, months, and years that followed. A great deal will be said about the War on Terror in the coming years, but most importantly we owe our veterans more than a debt of gratitude for their service and sacrifice. They fought bravely for our country, for the vulnerable, and for each other. Their service and sacrifice are not forgotten. We stand together to remember all who died and all who served."

Read on for the full day's schedule, as provided by Circle.

8-11:00 a.m. EST

Coffee, Country & Cody: Remembers 9/11

Description: Circle Network and WSM Radio partner with the Wounded Warrior Project to remember the lives lost and forever changed on Sept. 11, 2001.

11-11:30 a.m. EST

Craig's World

Description: After a break from songwriting following the tragic loss of his son, "The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost" has topped the charts

11:30 a.m.- Noon EST

Craig's World

Description: Craig promised his son-in-law he will run a half marathon in frigid temperatures- the same day as a big concert across the state. Will Craig's endless energy be enough?

12-12:30 p.m. EST

Craig's World

Description: Craig travels to the annual Grand Ole Opry Duck Hunt, where some of country music's finest take a few days to relax, swap stories, and play music

12:30-1 p.m. EST

Craig's World

Description: Craig sings the national anthem at a Nashville Predators game and hopes he can conquer his nerves and remember the lyrics. Craig performs at the Grand Ole Opry the evening after the Tennessee tornadoes.

1-2 p.m. EST

Opry

Description: Craig Morgan, singer-songwriter Brantley Gilbert and country musician Justin Moore perform at the Opry in Nashville, TN.

2-3 p.m. EST

Opry

Description: Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina and Chris Young Salute The Troops

3-6 p.m. EST

Coffee, Country & Cody: Remembers 9/11 (encore for West Coast audiences)

Description: Circle Network and WSM Radio partner with the Wounded Warrior Project to remember the lives lost and forever changed on September 11, 2001.

6-8 p.m. EST

Songs from September: The Music That Healed A Nation

Description: Bobby Bones curates a tour of music that came in the aftermath of the September 11 events. Artists recall the music from that time that helped them manage those difficult and uncertain times.

8-10 p.m. EST

Opry Live

Description: A live Grand Ole Opry featuring Vince Gill, Charles Esten and more with WWP storytelling throughout

10 p.m.- Midnight EST

Songs from September: The Music That Healed A Nation (encore for primetime west coast audiences)

Description: Bobby Bones curates a tour of music that came in the aftermath of the September 11 events. Artists recall the music from that time that helped them manage those difficult and uncertain times.

Midnight EST

Opry Live (encore for primetime west coast audiences)

Description: Grand Ole Opry featuring Vince Gill, Charles Esten and more with WWP storytelling throughout

