Ed Asner Was the Andy Griffith to Reba McEntire's Brad Paisley in 'Somebody's Chelsea' Music Video

When news broke on Aug. 29, 2021 of TV legend Ed Asner's death, country music fans surely wondered if he ever crossed paths creatively with any of the genre's top stars. More specifically, was he ever the Andy Griffith to a country artist's Brad Paisley?

It turns out that he had his "Waitin' on a Woman" moment in 2011 when he co-starred in the official music video for "Somebody's Chelsea," a heartstring-tugging cut from Reba McEntire's 2010 album All the Women I Am.

Needless to say, Asner was the perfect actor to bring the sweet, old widower in McEntire's song to life, earning the above comparison to Griffith's role in an all-time great music video.

Despite being one of the more moving singles of its time, "Somebody's Chelsea" barely cracked the Top 50 of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. The McEntire, Liz Hengber, and Will Robinson co-write from the same studio album as chart-topper "Turn on the Radio" and McEntire's cover of Beyonce's "If I Were a Boy."

As for why McEntire picked the name Chelsea, it was a tribute to her granddaughter.

Magic moments getting to film the “Somebody’s Chelsea” music video with the one and only Ed Asner. Rest in peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/XvGrugCI8C — Reba McEntire (@reba) August 30, 2021

"Somebody's Chelsea" Lyrics

Met an old man yesterday

Next to me on a westbound plane

He said "I was married sixty years

I swear it feels like she's still here."

Then he took out a picture

Staring at that black and white

The tears filled up in his eyes

I said "You were a lucky man."

He said "I feel like I still am."

When he told me her name

I heard myself say...

I wanna be Somebody's Chelsea

Somebody's world

Somebody's day and night

One and only girl

A part of a love story

That never has an end

You know that's what every woman wants to be

Somebody's Chelsea

He made me laugh when he talked about

Their first date and her father's doubts

He said "Even as her hair turned gray,

She still took my breath away."

And that it never changed with time

That's when I closed my eyes

I wanna be Somebody's Chelsea

Somebody's world

Somebody's day and night

One and only girl

A part of a love story

That never has an end

You know that's what every woman wants to be

Somebody's Chelsea

And when we finally said goodbye

I hugged him and said "I'll never forget

How you showed me what it means..."

To be Somebody's Chelsea

Somebody's world

Somebody's day and night

One and only girl

A part of a love story

That never has an end

You know that's what every woman wants to be

And I wanna be

Somebody's Chelsea

Somebody's Chelsea

Somebody's Chelsea

Somebody's Chelsea

