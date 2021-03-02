Kevin Bacon's Daughter Sosie is Following in Her Famous Parents' Footsteps

Growing up as Hollywood royalty, Sosie Bacon was destined to go into the family business. With Footloose star Kevin Bacon as a father and The Closer star Kyra Sedgwick as a mother, it's no surprise that Sosie turned out to be just as talented. The young actress made her big debut in the entertainment world as Miss Golden Globe 2014, crowned by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and has since gone on to book her fair share of TV and film roles. Who knows, maybe one day she'll be accepting one of the Golden Globe Awards she was passing out as a 21-year-old.

Despite growing up with actors as parents, Sosie Ruth Bacon had a fairly normal upbringing. Initially, her parents didn't really want her to follow in their footsteps. She grew up in New York City with her brother Travis, primarily raised by her father during the years that her mother spent half her time filming her TV series The Closer in Los Angeles. She remains incredibly close with her father, who can also be credited with giving her an early taste of what it's like in front of the camera. Bacon cast her in his film Loverboy which he starred in and directed. Sosie played the 10-year-old version of her mother's character, Emily Stoll. Though it would be a few more years before she acted again, she clearly was hooked.

Sosie went on to play Skye Miller in the first two seasons of 13 Reasons Why on Netflix, appeared in Here and Now on HBO, Scream on MTV, Narcos: Mexico, as well as films including Ana Maria in Novela Land, Charlie Says, and The Last Summer. Unlike many children in Hollywood, Sosie actually took the time to complete an education and attended Brown University. Interestingly enough, she actually doesn't really watch her parents work as she explained in an interview with Pop Sugar.

"Honestly, I don't watch their movies and stuff that often, 'cause when I was really little, they were kind of inappropriate, so I kind of just, like, stayed in that pattern. But I just watched Mystic River recently, and I thought my dad was incredible in that."

It seems Sosie and her famous father have more in common than just acting. She is actually a talented singer and appeared in the off-broadway musical Fiction in Photographs in 2012. Also, she was a member of the New York musical theater company, CAP21. Maybe one day she'll collaborate with her dad and uncle's band, The Bacon Brothers! For now, we'll settle for watching her perform impromptu songs with Bacon on social media.