Charlie Daniels' Memorial Service is Being Livestreamed from Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Fans around the world are able to view country legend Charlie Daniels' funeral service on July 10, 2020. The funeral service is held at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Watch the livestream memorial service above.

Travis Tritt, Vince Gill, Gretchen Wilson and Trace Adkins are set to perform during the memorial service. Radio host Storme Warren and pastor Allen Jackson will lead the service.

Daniels passed away on Monday, July 6. He was 83 years old.

Flags will fly half-mast across Tennessee on Friday, June 10 as Daniels is laid to rest.

On Wednesday, Trace Adkins, Tracy Lawrence and Darryl Worley performed outside of the funeral home in honor of Daniels. Per the Tennesseean, that event included a 21-gun salute and a military flyover. Open visitation was held on July 9 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, Daniels' family requests donations to The Journey Home Project, one of several charities for soldiers and their families long supported by Daniels.

"The family would like to dedicate a special thank you to the men and women of the United States Military, law enforcement and first responders, as well as the loyal and dedicated CDB (Charlie Daniels Band) fans around the world," an obituary on the Sellars website said.

Daniels is survived by his wife Hazel and son Charlie Daniels Jr.