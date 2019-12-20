Written and recorded by country music artist Vince Gill, "Go Rest High On That Mountain" was released in 1995 as a single from his album When Love Finds You. The "I Still Believe In You" singer started writing the song years before, after the death of country music superstar Keith Whitley in 1989.

Following the death of his older brother Bob, who died from a heart attack in 1993, Gill finally finished the song. The final recording was rounded out by background vocals by Patty Loveless and Ricky Skaggs. Listening to the song and reading the lyrics, you can tell how much passion and pain Gill put into the lyrics that focus on death and wishing those that have passed on the best when they go to God.

During Gill's Christmas at the Ryman residency with his wife Amy Grant, the singer-songwriter began performing an additional verse of his classic song.

"In all these years of singing that song, truthfully, it felt just the slightest bit incomplete to me," Gill said while introducing the song. "I always though it needed to tie itself up in some way...I didn't know if this was a good idea or not, but I wrote one more verse for this song. I'm debuting it here at the Ryman auditorium. I love this place. It's my church."

The lyrics to the new verse are as follows:

"You're safely home in the arms of Jesus / Eternal life, my brother's found / The day will come I know I'll see him / In that sacred place, on that holy ground."

"In all seriousness, as I looked at it as a piece of work, I thought it was unfinished in a way that a song should close the door and have an end and tell the whole story," Gill told People.

This eulogic ballad, which has become a popular memorial service song over the years, brought in multiple awards after its release. It was the CMA Awards song of the year in 1996 and won two Grammy Awards including Best Country Song.

Gill performed the song with Patty Loveless at the funeral of fellow country artist George Jones. The performance is incredibly moving. You can see the emotion in Gill's performance, even when Patty has to take over, so he concentrates on his guitar playing. Members of the audience are seen crying in the audience at the Grand Ole Opry performance (if we're honest, I teared up just watching the video).

'Go Rest High On That Mountain' Lyrics:

I know your life

On earth was troubled

And only you could know the pain

You weren't afraid to face the devil

You were no stranger to the rain

Go rest high on that mountain

Son, you work on earth is done

Go to heaven a shoutin'

Love for the Father and Son

Oh, how we cried the day you left us

We gathered round your grave to grieve

I wish I could see the angels faces

When they hear your sweet voice sing

Go rest high on that mountain

Son, you work on earth is done

Go to heaven a shoutin'

Love for the Father and Son

You're safely home in the arms of Jesus

Eternal life, my brother's found

The day will come I know I'll see him

In that sacred place, on that holy ground

