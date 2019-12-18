For country fans, Amy Grant and Vince Gill's annual Christmas at the Ryman residency is as much of a holiday tradition as eggnog and mistletoe. The Music City couple returned to the Mother Church of Country Music on Wednesday, December 11 for a string of Christmas shows, which run through Dec. 23.

Grant, a Grammy-winning and multi-platinum-selling Christian artist, has become known as Nashville's Christmas queen -- and for good reason. The singer-songwriter says the popular holiday show is the highlight of her year.

"I look forward to the Christmas at The Ryman shows all year long," Grant tells Wide Open Country. "I love that the shows are a part of a longstanding Christmas tradition in Nashville since 1993. I love seeing generations of families coming together every night. I love sharing the stage with Vince every night. And I love sleeping in my own bed after the shows. One of my favorite songs of the Ryman shows is how we end each night with 'Til The Season Comes Round Again.' It feels like a fitting end to the night because it speaks of shared memories and feelings and hints that we will be back next year...and the next...and the next."

Grant and Gill's Christmas at the Ryman residency will also feature country legend Rodney Crowell. Tickets for the shows are available here.

On Dec. 17, Grant was given an award for 1 billion global streams by her label, Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG).

The "Tennessee Christmas" singer's classic holiday album Home for Christmas is now available for the first time on vinyl. Follow Wide Open Country on Facebook for a chance to win your own copy!

Upcoming Christmas at the Ryman Showtimes: